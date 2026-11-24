DETROIT – Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault were acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, flew to Detroit together Monday afternoon and were already in their new gear practicing with their new teammates at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday morning.

There's already been a lot to take in for the 25-year-old forward and the 30-year-old netminder, and Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan wants them to feel welcome not only as players but as people.

"When I met them this morning, I introduced myself, shook their hands and the very first thing that came out of my mouth was, 'Are you married? Do you have little ones?' And that's important to everybody in our organization," McLellan said after Tuesday’s practice. "It's not just a player that's coming here. It's the wife and the little one, and Sam is married. I found out today he's got a newborn back in Montreal, so we've got to help him with that. Kirby's a little bit different. He's not married, so we're dealing with two different sets of circumstances. The human part of it comes into play … The next thing was, okay, here's what the locker room looks like. Here's where you go. This is where you find your stuff. These are the people that are going to help you with this team. Then they meet their teammates. And before we even talked about hockey, we had the whole family thing taken care of."

Attention to the human side of things can go a long way in helping fresh faces feel comfortable as quickly as possible, especially with the 2026-27 season a little more than a quarter of the way through. Dach said he quickly sensed the warm reception at Little Caesars Arena.

"The guys have been great," Dach said. "Coaching staff, management, trainers – everybody's welcomed me in with open arms, so it's exciting. We're excited to be here, and it'll be a lot of fun."