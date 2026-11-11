‘It’s important we are there for each other’: Red Wings support their own at Badgers women’s soccer game

ST. LOUIS -- Taking advantage of two different schedules that lined up just right, several Detroit Red Wings players and staff members spent Sunday evening at Energizer Park to cheer on Hailey Baumann, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s soccer team and daughter of longtime Physical Therapist and Assistant Athletic Trainer Russ Baumann.

“With (the Badgers) winning last Wednesday, I took a look at their schedule to see when their next game was and then I looked at our schedule, and the stars aligned,” Russ Baumann told DetroitRedWings.com following Monday afternoon's practice at Enterprise Center. “Some of the guys found out about it before we got (to St. Louis), and the whole thing just kind of grew organically. So (on Sunday), we got off the plane, went to the hotel, got back on the bus and went to the game.”

The Red Wings — currently on a four-game road trip — had arrived in St. Louis from Denver late Sunday afternoon, while the Badgers were already in town to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

So, the timing of it all couldn’t have worked out better.

“We’re a close group, but it’s not just the players,” Lucas Raymond pointed out. “The people around the team are so important too. It’s important that we are there for each other, so it was awesome being able to support Russ by watching Hailey play and hanging out as a group too.”