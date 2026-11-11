Photo credit: Big Ten Network
‘It’s important we are there for each other’: Red Wings support their own at Badgers women’s soccer game
Detroit contingent was in the stands to support longtime staff member Russ Baumann and his daughter, Hailey, for Wisconsin's 2026 Big Ten Tournament semifinal in St. Louis on Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS -- Taking advantage of two different schedules that lined up just right, several Detroit Red Wings players and staff members spent Sunday evening at Energizer Park to cheer on Hailey Baumann, a senior on the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s soccer team and daughter of longtime Physical Therapist and Assistant Athletic Trainer Russ Baumann.
“With (the Badgers) winning last Wednesday, I took a look at their schedule to see when their next game was and then I looked at our schedule, and the stars aligned,” Russ Baumann told DetroitRedWings.com following Monday afternoon's practice at Enterprise Center. “Some of the guys found out about it before we got (to St. Louis), and the whole thing just kind of grew organically. So (on Sunday), we got off the plane, went to the hotel, got back on the bus and went to the game.”
The Red Wings — currently on a four-game road trip — had arrived in St. Louis from Denver late Sunday afternoon, while the Badgers were already in town to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.
So, the timing of it all couldn’t have worked out better.
“We’re a close group, but it’s not just the players,” Lucas Raymond pointed out. “The people around the team are so important too. It’s important that we are there for each other, so it was awesome being able to support Russ by watching Hailey play and hanging out as a group too.”
Although Russ didn’t have enough ‘Motion W’ apparel to go around, Detroit’s contingent left no doubt about who it was rooting for.
“It was probably the best soccer game that I’ve been to, so we had a lot of fun there,” Alex DeBrincat said. “There was a lot of good energy. We were pretty much cheering the whole time.”
Wisconsin ultimately fell to Purdue 4-3 in a shootout, but the people beside Russ in the stands made the outing especially meaningful to him and his daughter.
The Red Wings also rallied around the family on Oct. 15, wearing “JB” patches on their jerseys during Hockey Fights Cancer night to honor Russ’ wife, Jenny Baumann, who passed away five days earlier after a hard and courageous battle with cancer.
“I can’t thank the guys enough for all their support, especially after everything that my family has been through this year," Russ said. "They always show up. I think however you want to slice it, we’re with each other all day, every day and for long days. This is a family aside from a family.”
Family sticks together, and Moritz Seider said he believes that’s “what makes a good team special.”
“When it all comes down to it, we’re all just one big family,” Seider said. “Obviously, we spend a lot of time together and sometimes you have to use those coincidences whenever they happen. You do things like that because you hope people will one day do the same for you and really, it becomes automatic. You don’t think about it too much. It’s an event for a family member. You show up not because it’s forced, but because you want to go.”
After Saturday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, head coach Todd McLellan noted Detroit has 23 skaters who are “all in.”
He reiterated and expanded on that point on Monday afternoon.
“We have 23 players and an entire staff that are all in,” McLellan said. “They care about each other. The things we’ve had to deal with have been well-documented, but we can use that as a bit of a rallying card as well. I’m proud of the group. Everyone has chipped in when it comes to leadership, and they’ve been making the right decisions when it comes to how to deal with certain things.”
To McLellan, the way his players have stood by one another and those around the team is the foundation of a strong culture that is still being built.
“Just listen to how championship teams talk after they win, and it’s always about how close they are together,” McLellan said. “Well, that doesn’t just happen in Game 7 of the playoffs. It’s been built over years. It’s part of their culture. That’s the players caring about each other, and I think we’re building that. We’ve got a good start at it. Unfortunately, there’s been some situations around the team where, due to somebody’s grief, the guys have had to rally. Hailey playing soccer here (on Sunday) is a prime example of the team going out and physically being there not only for her, but also for Russ.”