PREVIEW: Four-game road trip carries on as Red Wings clash with Panthers on Thursday

SUNRISE, Fla. – Touching down in the Sunshine State for the second time in less than two weeks, the Detroit Red Wings will continue their four-game road trip when they square off against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

“We have a great opportunity against a team that’s obviously looking for some revenge,” Moritz Seider said. “We came in their building and played a really solid game [a 5-3 win on Nov. 2], so I think that’s something we’re going to look forward to. We can still finish the trip .500, and I think that should definitely be the ultimate goal here.”

The Red Wings (7-9-3; 17 points) and Panthers (10-7-2; 22 points) will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET, with streaming available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+. Ken Kal and Stu Grimson will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

After grabbing a 1-0 lead late in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, Detroit conceded two quick goals at the start of second and couldn’t rally in an eventual 3-2 setback – its fourth straight loss.

“The third period in St. Louis, one of our better periods lately,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s just the simple fact that the first and second weren’t. Our margin of error is so thin, if we don’t use every one of the 60 minutes and try and swing it in our favor, we’re chasing it.”