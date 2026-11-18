DETROIT -- Turning back the clock to commemorate the franchise’s inaugural NHL contest exactly 100 years ago to the night, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Boston Bruins in their Centennial Celebration Game, presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

“I would refer to all of my comments last year about being on an Original Six team, an organization that’s been involved in a league for that amount of time with such rich tradition, to be part of it is special,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “And it’s just not being part of the team. It’s being part of the community, not just the Red Wing community, but the sporting community in Detroit is as strong as any community I’ve been in, and it’s real passionate and fun to be part of.”

Puck drop for the first of three Original Six clashes between Detroit (8-10-3; 19 points) and Boston (13-7-1; 27 points) this season is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. TNT will carry the action nationally on TV while 97.1 The Ticket has it locally on radio.

“You walk into this rink, and you see the guys who have come before you,” said Jacob Bernard-Docker, who is set to make his season debut. “It’s unbelievable. You see pictures of cups in the gym and the locker room, and it’s an honor to be part of the Red Wings organization. You just try to do your best to represent the guys who came before you.”