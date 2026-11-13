RECAP: Red Wings can't regain momentum in 5-4 loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Still searching for their first win on this four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings allowed four unanswered goals in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

“I don’t think we lost our poise,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We lost our momentum that we worked really hard to earn in the first 40 minutes of the game. A team like that, that’s won cups recently and has that type of cache, they take advantage of that, and we’re still learning how to deal with it. There’s been games this year where we didn’t have it and we went back and got it, so we got that down. But today, we gave it back.”

Goaltenders John Gibson and Akira Schmid both stopped 24 shots in this Atlantic Division matchup, which ultimately saw Detroit (7-10-3; 17 points) drop its fifth straight game and Florida (11-7-2; 24 points) win its second in a row.

“We frustrated them when we were up 4-1,” J.T. Compher said. “They continued to ramp up the pressure, and it seemed like we sat into it a lot. We kind of accepted it. We need to break a little more confidence with the puck.”

The Red Wings struck back just 15 seconds after Sam Reinhart’s backhand shot kicked off the game's scoring for the Panthers at 3:52 of the first period, as Compher was sprung on a breakaway and slid home a backhand of his own to make it 1-1.

Moritz Seider and Carter Mazur recorded the assists on the 31-year-old forward’s third goal of the season. Since Oct. 22, Compher has tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 games.