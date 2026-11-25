DETROIT -- Once again blending the festivities of Thanksgiving Eve and Hockeytown, the Detroit Red Wings will entertain the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

“We’re expecting [the home crowd] to be loud like they normally are, and hopefully we can give them a good game to keep them loud,” Alex DeBrincat said. “It’s usually a pretty good crowd around the holidays and we’re excited for it.”

Puck drop for the finale of the two-game season series between the Red Wings (8-12-3; 19 points) and Canucks (6-19-1; 13 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. The first meeting was at Rogers Arena on Oct. 22, when Detroit pulled away for a 5-2 victory.

“I keep saying we’re going to evaluate ourselves against ourselves, and that’s how we’re going to look at this Thanksgiving,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Are we able to take what we have and make it better or get the best out of it night after night, and then we’ll play the game. If we have good input into the game, which we have for most nights, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win a fair share of games.”