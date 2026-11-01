Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

Forward was named to 2025-26 AHL second All-Star team

2026_TRANSACTIONS_WEB_LEONARD_NOV1
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward John Leonard from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Leonard, 28, has recorded seven points (5-2-7) and two penalty minutes in six games with the Griffins to begin the 2026-27 season. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward tallied four points (2-2-4) in 11 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 campaign. Leonard also skated in 47 games with the Griffins in 2025-26 and ranked among the team leaders with 33 goals (1st), 21 assists (T5th), 54 points (1st), five power play goals (T3rd), five shorthanded goals (1st), eight game-winning goals (T1st), 161 shots (1st) and a 20.5 shooting percentage (T1st). He earned a place on the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team, marking his second-consecutive Second Team selection. Additionally, Leonard notched five points (1-4-5) and two penalty minutes in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 21 points (8-13-21) and four penalty minutes in 81 games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 232 points (121-111-232) and 80 penalty minutes in 302 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson Roadrunners, Charlotte Checkers and Griffins. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard was a First Team All-American and a Hockey East First-Team All-Star after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star after logging 40 points (16-24-40), a plus-14 rating and 24 penalty minutes in 40 games as a sophomore in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17, collecting 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. He also played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.

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