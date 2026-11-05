‘I just play the way I play’: Brandsegg-Nygård showing more confidence, consistency with Red Wings

DETROIT – Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is feeling much more confident about his game and role with the Detroit Red Wings already one month into the 2026-27 season, and a quick glance at the stat sheet only validates the belief the 21-year-old forward has in himself.
Ahead of Wednesday's NHL slate, Brandsegg-Nygård led all rookies in assists (7), plus-minus (+10) and hits (71) through 16 games. His willingness to use his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame to his advantage is also giving the Red Wings a significant boost, as he was tied with Adam Edstrom for fourth among all NHL skaters in hits behind Kiefer Sherwood (85) of the San Jose Sharks, Yakov Trenin (75) of the Minnesota Wild and Martin Pospisil (73) of the Calgary Flames.
“I just play the way I play,” Brandsegg-Nygård recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “We’ve talked a lot about not losing your guy, and sometimes it’s easier to just crash into him so you know where he is versus just staying away and letting him go through. I also know for myself, it’s always hard to play against someone who is playing hard against you. If we keep going harder on the forecheck and all that stuff, then our defensemen are not going to be afraid to get up with the puck when they have it. We’re trying hard to play that way as a unit too as the season goes.”