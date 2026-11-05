‘I just play the way I play’: Brandsegg-Nygård showing more confidence, consistency with Red Wings

With the benefit of hindsight, logging significant developmental minutes in the AHL and being part of Grand Rapids’ playoff run last spring benefitted Brandsegg-Nygård. But ask any player, and the dream is to be in the NHL.

“I had one goal this summer, and that was to make the team,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “I want to stay up here. So, I worked a lot on keeping my body as ready as possible and being quicker, because I know how fast the game is up here. It goes so fast back and forth, so I have to always keep my feet moving. I know I have the power and weight on my side, so I was more focused on my speed this summer.”

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan has been impressed by Brandsegg-Nygård’s willingness to use his strong frame to make his presence felt on the ice.

“It’s quite evident that he has that in his game,” McLellan said of Brandsegg-Nygård. “I think I called him a bully a couple weeks ago, and that hasn’t changed one bit. We wanted our team to be heavier and harder to play against, a little more physicality in many different ways. And (Brandsegg-Nygård) has brought that day in and day out, over and over again. And when you see repetition from a player over and over again, it’s part of his game. It’s part of who he is. If you see it randomly, one night of this and another night of that, you’re not sure what you really have, but with (Brandsegg-Nygård), he brings it every night.”

Brandsegg-Nygård’s physicality certainly aids Detroit’s team game and identity-building process, but it matters just as much how the young Norwegian uses it within the systems McLellan wants the group to play in.

“We’re just trying to be a team that’s hard to play against," Brandsegg-Nygård said. “It’s always hard to play against a team that works really hard, plays physical and gets everything to the net. We’re trying really hard to do all of that. It’s nice that everyone is on the same page. I feel I can help in a lot of ways.”

So far, there’s been a lot to like.

“He starts the nights kind of wading in and then as he gets his contact in, or his hits if you want to call them that, he just seems to get better and better and better as the night goes on,” McLellan said. “He’s been real consistent. He’s been able to contribute in all three zones. Power play, he’s been effective there as well, so we’re fortunate to have him and we’re happy for him as well. He’s taking advantage of the opportunity that he’s getting.”