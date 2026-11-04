Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed defenseman Albert Johansson on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

Postava, 24, earned his first career NHL win on Oct. 26 against the Edmonton Oilers, stopping 24 shots in regulation and overtime before turning away all three shootout attempts he faced. The 6-foot-1, 222-pound goaltender made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 22 against the Vancouver Canucks, stopping 7-of-8 shots in the third period. Postava has also logged a perfect 5-0-0 record with a 1.20 goals-against average and a 0.955 save percentage in five starts with the Griffins during the 2026-27 season, earning AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for October. He spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Griffins, posting a 17-6-0 record with a 1.71 goals-against average, a 0.937 save percentage and four shutouts in 25 regular-season appearances. Postava was named a recipient of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2025-26 AHL season, presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season, sharing the award with Sebastian Cossa. Additionally, Postava tallied a 4-4 record with a 2.09 goals-against average, a 0.912 save percentage and one shutout in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. Originally signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on June 10, 2025, Postava has amassed a 22-6-0 record with a 1.62 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and four shutouts in 30 appearances with the Griffins.

A native of Valasske Mezirici, Czechia, Postava spent the entire 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, winning Best Goaltender honors after showing a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He also led HC Kometa Brno to a Czech Extraliga championship in 2025 and was selected as Playoff MVP after posting a 10-7 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests. Postava’s save percentage of 0.940 during the postseason was the best among all goaltenders in Czechia’s top professional league. Postava also compiled a 46-46-0 record with a 2.01 goals-against average, a 0.936 save percentage and nine shutouts in 96 appearances during parts of five seasons with HC Přerov from 2019-24. He earned Best Goaltender accolades with HC Přerov in 2023-24 after leading Czechia’s second-highest professional league in wins (23) and save percentage (0.942).