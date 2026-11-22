DETROIT -- Pushing hard but ultimately unable to halt the New York Islanders’ point streak, the Detroit Red Wings lost 3-2 to their fellow Eastern Conference club at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

"I think we're playing well enough to win these games," Alex DeBrincat said. "It's just not going our way. And then at the same time, when we're down and need it the most, we've got to find a way to really hem them in and take advantage of it. I think just all around, losing games is frustrating, but we have to stick with the process."

Goaltender John Gibson made 18 saves for Detroit (8-12-3; 19 points), which have seen six of its last eight games decided by a single goal. At the other end, Ilya Sorokin also recorded 18 saves as New York (11-6-5; 27 points) moved to 4-0-3 in its past seven contests.

“I was much happier with the input into the game today than I was against Boston,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought that we were more competitive in a lot of different areas. I thought we checked well. We kept the team to 21 shots, but the same problems arise. We were short on offense.”

Puck luck went Detroit’s way in the first period, as New York dinged the post a few times early before a fortunate bounce off the end boards — Marco Kasper fired a shot from outside the left face-off circle that landed in front of Sorokin and Emmitt Finnie cleaned it up after driving to the net — enabled the hosts to go up 1-0 at 8:39.

“Marco was trying to put a puck on net,” Finnie said. “Fortunate to get a good bounce, and I was just trying to get myself in that position to get a rebound.”

Albert Johansson, playing his first game since Oct. 24 due to an undisclosed injury, picked up a secondary helper on the play.

"Like any injured player, not easy to come back," McLellan said of the 25-year-old blueliner. "And with his injury, like some of the others, there wasn't a lot of skating involved. He had to do a lot of stuff off the ice surface, so I thought the first period was a little so-so, and then he started to play. He got back up to pace and did the things he needed to do after that."