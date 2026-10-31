PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blues for Hockeytown Halloween on Saturday afternoon

DETROIT -- Celebrating Hockeytown Halloween, the Detroit Red Wings will try to keep building toward their identity when the St. Louis Blues visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re playing as a group,” Andrew Copp said. “We’re playing connected. We’ve added some physicality and I think it shows. I think everyone’s improved in that aspect, maybe just [a small percentage] each guy and that can add up. We’ve done a pretty good job of playing hard-nosed, being physical and winning battles.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-4-3; 15 points) and Blues (6-6-1; 13 points) is set for 1 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In just 11 days, these two clubs will meet again and conclude their season series at Enterprise Center.

“We are checking better, especially through the neutral zone,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I believe we’re breaking pucks out of our end much better or more consistently, therefore we’re spending less time in our zone than we have in the past. That could change (on Saturday). It could change any night, but to this point that’s been a good thing.”