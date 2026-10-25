PREVIEW: Red Wings, riding six-game point streak, pay final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

Detroit is 1-0-1 so far on its four-game trek through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

CALGARY -- Becoming the first Original Six franchise to make their final regular-season visit to Scotiabank Saddledome, the Detroit Red Wings will look to extend their point streak to seven straight contests when they face the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

"I’ve been lucky enough to play in this building, coach junior in this building, coach pro in this building, also concerts, the Stampede, the whole thing,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Being from Western Canada, this is part of what we did. (Assistant coach) Trent Yawney played in the Olympics here in 1980, so a lot of memories.”

Fans can catch Saturday’s 8 p.m. MT/10 p.m. ET puck drop between Detroit (4-3-3; 11 points) and Calgary (3-6-0; 6 points) on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“I think, for the guys my age that grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada and you catch the late game, you stay up late enough watching Jarome Iginla, Robyn Regehr… A lot of good memories watching them and then getting to play here,” Ben Chiarot said. “It’s always been a special rink for me. Sad to see it go.”

Chiarot was plus-1 in 22:30 of ice time in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The Red Wings largely dominated against the Canucks — scoring three times in the first nine minutes of the opening frame and finishing the night with a 31-13 shot advantage.

“I liked our start,” McLellan said. “For Vancouver, I’m sure they said, ‘Detroit’s coming to town. We got a chance to turn the corner.’ We started well. We pushed back, and then we checked our way through the rest of the game, which is a really good sign.”

The only lineup confirmation McLellan had after Saturday’s morning skate was that goalie John Gibson, who missed the third period of Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury, will start. Gibson is 3-3-1 with a 3.55 goals-against average in seven games this season.

“We’ll have to make those decisions after warmups,” McLellan said. “We’re like everybody else at the beginning of the year – there’s bumps and bruises.”

Ben Chiarot, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Oct. 24, 2026

Calgary has won the first two contests of its current four-game homestand, the most recent of which came on Thursday by a 3-1 final score over the Minnesota Wild. Special-teams play has been one of the club’s strengths so far this season, as it enters Saturday’s contest with the NHL’s fifth-best power play (26.1 percent) and sixth-best penalty kill (83.9 percent).

Three skaters – Morgan Frost (three goals, three assists), Matt Coronato (two goals, four assists) and Joel Farabee (one goal, five assists) – share the team lead in scoring with six points each. Between the pipes, Devin Cooley has a 3.26 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in four appearances.

The way to douse these Flames and keep this point streak alive, according to Chiarot, starts with discipline.

“Stay out of the penalty box,” Chiarot said. “With their PK unit, give our guys a few looks out there, see what they can do. I like our power play, so hopefully they can hang in there.”

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