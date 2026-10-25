PREVIEW: Red Wings, riding six-game point streak, pay final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

CALGARY -- Becoming the first Original Six franchise to make their final regular-season visit to Scotiabank Saddledome, the Detroit Red Wings will look to extend their point streak to seven straight contests when they face the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

"I’ve been lucky enough to play in this building, coach junior in this building, coach pro in this building, also concerts, the Stampede, the whole thing,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Being from Western Canada, this is part of what we did. (Assistant coach) Trent Yawney played in the Olympics here in 1980, so a lot of memories.”

Fans can catch Saturday’s 8 p.m. MT/10 p.m. ET puck drop between Detroit (4-3-3; 11 points) and Calgary (3-6-0; 6 points) on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“I think, for the guys my age that grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada and you catch the late game, you stay up late enough watching Jarome Iginla, Robyn Regehr… A lot of good memories watching them and then getting to play here,” Ben Chiarot said. “It’s always been a special rink for me. Sad to see it go.”