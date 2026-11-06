RECAP: Low-scoring affair ends in 2-1 loss for Red Wings against Golden Knights

DETROIT -- In a tight-checking clash where nothing found the back of the net until the third period, the Detroit Red Wings lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We kept a Stanley Cup-caliber team to one,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Made one mistake at the end, and it’s in the net. I thought we got real good goaltending. I thought everybody found ways to contribute. It takes a little bit more for us to score goals. We would’ve had that chance and maybe not finished, but we had some looks and it’s disappointing, but we got to regroup and move on.”

Netminder Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves for the Red Wings (7-7-3, 17 points), while goalie Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for the Golden Knights (11-5-2, 24 points).

“I think it was a great night for the goaltenders,” Moritz Seider said. “I think they came up with some big saves. I think there were real good opportunities on both sides. A little bit unlucky, I think, on the power play because I feel like we moved it very well and created a lot of chances. I think we’re just one play away from scoring there, and that can be the changing point of such games.”

Vegas pressed hard and dictated play to start the first period, but Tarasov was dialed in from puck drop — the 27-year-old goalie turned aside all 14 shots he faced in the opening stanza, including a left-pad save on Ivan Barbashev’s partial breakaway with 1:52 left.

“I thought he was outstanding,” McLellan said of Tarasov’s night overall. “It’s a lot like the Tampa game (on Tuesday), where their best players start to feel good. They get touches and can get creative in space early in a game, and now they’re rolling. We got out of the first period OK. I thought we played really good in the second period.”

Emmitt Finnie showed off his speed and nearly broke the deadlock for Detroit just 1:41 into the middle frame, but his shot on a short-handed breakaway went just wide of the net. The Red Wings and Golden Knights swapped chances over the next 18-plus minutes, but neither could get one past the opposing goalies before departing the ice for the second intermission.

“It is sometimes hard for a player that is that fast and closing in on a goalie…it happens so fast,” McLellan said. “There’s one guy in the world, I think, that can do it at that speed consistently, and he plays in Edmonton. So, Emmitt’s getting some good experience.”

The scoreboard finally changed early in the third period, with each squad finding the back of the net within the first five minutes. Anton Johansson struck first at 2:02, pouncing on a Carter Mazur shot that caromed off the end boards to the bottom of the right face-off circle and quickly depositing it to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Sheldon Dries also picked up an assist on Johansson’s second goal of the season.

“I said to (Mazur) I’m going towards the back post,” Johansson said. “He sent the puck, I don’t know if it was on purpose, but it bounced good and (I) found the back of the net.”