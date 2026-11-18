Another good sign came at Tuesday’s practice, where Johansson was a full participant. The 24-year-old defenseman hasn’t played since Oct. 24 because of an upper-body injury, but appears ready to return to the lineup sometime this week.

“He was skating a full-go,” McLellan said of Johansson. “He will get evaluated by our training staff and the doctors after. I would expect him either tomorrow, or if not tomorrow, then Saturday for sure.”

Johansson, who has one assist in 11 games this season, has paid close attention to his teammates while he’s been sidelined. He said he saw encouraging signs on Detroit’s most recent trek, even when the game itself may not have gone its way.

“There were periods during this last trip when we played really good hockey,” Johansson said. “I think everything comes down to being detailed for a full 60 minutes. I feel like in some of the games when we slipped a little bit, that’s what cost us. But the guys are out there working and trying to do what we need to, so I think if we can work on our game management for a full 60 minutes then we’ll be just fine.”

However, the Red Wings practiced without William Wallinder, who McLellan said is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The veteran head coach also announced that they’ll turn to goaltender Daniil Tarasov again between the pipes for Wednesday’s Original Six clash.

Tarasov stopped all 31 shots he faced from the Lightning on Saturday for his second shutout and third win of the campaign, improving to 3-3-2 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in nine appearances.

“(Tarasov) is a worker,” McLellan said about the 27-year-old netminder. “He gets here and he gets to work right away with (goaltending coach Michael Leighton). He gets out there early. Every puck is important to him. He could be exhausted, and that next shot’s important. So, he’s really committed to working hard and working on parts of his game that he needs to work on. A likeable guy. His teammates love playing with him and for him, so a lot of real positives.”

Tarasov made several highlight-reel saves in Tampa Bay that energized Detroit, and his squad is hoping for the same on Wednesday.

“We feel good when he’s in there making some of those saves,” McLellan added. “I can reference the Edmonton game when (Michal) Postava went in, like, it does a lot for a team when a newcomer goes in there, stands on his head and everybody gets energized.”