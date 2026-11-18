DETROIT -- After essentially living out of a suitcase over the past four weeks — 10 of their last 13 games were on the road — the Detroit Red Wings are happy to be back at Little Caesars Arena for almost all of what’s left of November and the start of December.
“It’s going to be good being at home,” Albert Johansson said after Tuesday morning’s practice at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. “It’s fun traveling with the boys, but spending that much time on the road and going in and out of different hotels takes a lot of energy, so it’s going to be nice to be back here and get going again. We want to get off to a good start, and that starts tomorrow.”
Beginning with Wednesday night’s Centennial Celebration Game, presented by Meijer, against the Boston Bruins, the Red Wings are set to play six of their next eight contests in front of their home crowd. Detroit is 4-5-1 at Little Caesars Arena a quarter of the way through the 2026-27 campaign, but the stretch ahead is a great chance to turn that mark around and continue the momentum from Saturday night's 2-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
“What impressed me was our ability to stick with it at the end of a long road spell,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “Not just that road trip, but the 10 of 13 on the road. You could feel its effects, and it would’ve been easy for the group to say, ‘Boy, we’re in one right now. We don’t have a lot of energy,’ and roll over, and we didn’t do that. I’ve been with teams where we won the first three and almost gave ourselves permission to take the last one off. This was the exact opposite, so it was a good sign.”