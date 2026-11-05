PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena for Military Appreciation Night, Red Wings host Golden Knights on Thursday

DETROIT -- Donning their Hometown Remix uniforms for the first time in the 2026-27 season, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights on what also marks Military Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Puck drop for the first of two meetings between Detroit (7-6-3; 17 points) and Vegas (10-5-2; 22 points) is set for 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings are back on home ice for a quick pit stop — they’re set to kick off a four-game, week-long road trip this weekend — after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Against the Lightning, Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher each scored, while goalie John Gibson left after the first period due to a lower-body injury and was replaced by netminder Daniil Tarasov.

“I thought we bounced back pretty well against Florida (on Monday),” Anton Johansson said. “In Tampa, we had a tough start. I think it wasn’t in our legs, but it was in our heads. It was unfortunate, but we have to have a better start than that.”