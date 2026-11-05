PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena for Military Appreciation Night, Red Wings host Golden Knights on Thursday

Tarasov set to start after relieving Gibson (lower body) on Tuesday in Tampa Bay

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

DETROIT -- Donning their Hometown Remix uniforms for the first time in the 2026-27 season, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights on what also marks Military Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Puck drop for the first of two meetings between Detroit (7-6-3; 17 points) and Vegas (10-5-2; 22 points) is set for 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings are back on home ice for a quick pit stop — they’re set to kick off a four-game, week-long road trip this weekend — after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

Against the Lightning, Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher each scored, while goalie John Gibson left after the first period due to a lower-body injury and was replaced by netminder Daniil Tarasov.

“I thought we bounced back pretty well against Florida (on Monday),” Anton Johansson said. “In Tampa, we had a tough start. I think it wasn’t in our legs, but it was in our heads. It was unfortunate, but we have to have a better start than that.”

For Thursday, at least, the Red Wings will turn to Tarasov between the pipes. Gibson is considered day-to-day, and head coach Todd McLellan said the 33-year-old was still being evaluated. Michal Postava, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday evening, will back up Tarasov.

“I’m just going to try to do the same stuff, like give the guys a chance,” Tarasov said. “You know, just doing my job as I did before.”

In six games this season, Tarasov has a 1.74 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

“(Tarasov) is a big body in there,” Moritz Seider said. “Covers a lot of net. Very calm under pressure. Stepped up with some big saves in Florida and helped us win there. Besides that, I still think we just aren’t doing enough good things to help (Gibson) out. I think he’s doing the right things over and over, but he can only stop so many pucks…With (Postava) coming in, I think it’s just fresh wind.”

Vegas most recently beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 3-2 score at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Set to play their third road contest in four nights, the Golden Knights are headlined offensively by Jack Eichel (7-15—22), captain Mark Stone (10-9—19) and Mitch Marner (2-16—18) this season.

“We just need to start the game really well,” Johansson said. “We know they’re a good team, so we need to come up with a good start and go from there.”

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