When the Red Wings’ 1-3-1 system is humming, Tarasov said he reaps the benefits from his spot in the blue paint.

“When we’re playing the right way, I get a lot of easy shots and things are clear,” Tarasov said. “When there are rebounds, but if we’re playing right, we’re just the first on the puck all the time. We’ve shown that we can do that. It really helps for a goalie, because when you play that way you’re really strong in the middle and really good with boxing out. You can get above the opposing team and then as a goalie, you’re ready for the shot and not having to create any extra plays for the guys. There are times when they are under pressure, so you need to make their life easier.”

The details really matter to Tarasov, who spent the summer working on his technique after appearing in a career-high 33 NHL games with the Florida Panthers in 2025-26. Before his brief stint in South Florida, Tarasov played 65 career NHL contests with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2021 to 2025.

“I wanted to focus on tracking the puck,” Tarasov said of his training this offseason. “The simple things, like where the tips are, where the shots from the point and while I’m being screened are going, the rebounds – those types of things were important for me, and so far I’ve also been trying to not create anything extra with puck handling. I know I need to keep improving, but I’m not trying to overthink anything either. I’m just trying to make the save and help the guys.”

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan sees the results of that preparation every day.

“(Tarasov) is a worker,” McLellan said earlier this week. “Every puck’s important to him. He could be exhausted, and that next shot’s important. And he’s really committed to working hard.”

Away from the rink, the work was a little different this summer, but it was just as real for Tarasov after inking a one-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 1. He explained that adjusting to new surroundings, especially with a family, is “really not as easy as it seems.”

“It can be stressful, but it’s all good now because my family did a lot of that during the offseason,” Tarasov said. “So, it wasn’t anything we had to do during the season at all, but it’s a lot of stuff. If you have kids, you have to find schools and set them up in classes. You have to look at different neighborhoods, find activities that your kid can do and move all of your belongings. Everyone goes through it, though, because everyone either gets signed as a free agent or traded or drafted to a new organization. This was my second summer in a row doing that, but it was fun at the same time. We’ve adjusted well here now and there wasn’t as much stress as there maybe was before doing it the first time.”

When asked which parts of metro Detroit his family has enjoyed so far, Tarasov said they’re still scratching the surface of what the area has to offer.

“We’re still walking around, browsing and exploring neighborhoods,” he said. “Birmingham and Royal Oak are pretty good spots, and we’re going to explore downtown Detroit a little bit this winter, too. We are looking forward to the Christmas installation, of all the lights and stuff, so we’re really excited to see that.”