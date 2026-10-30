RECAP: Arvidsson’s hat trick and 'really good team effort’ propel Detroit to 4-1 win over Chicago

DETROIT – Carrying the momentum from their recent trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada into their two-game homestand opener, the Detroit Red Wings saw Viktor Arvidsson match an NHL-career high with four points (three goals, one assist) in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“It was good,” said Arvidsson, who posted his second straight multi-point contest and fourth multi-point performance this season. “I think we played a really good game, the whole team. And just like in Edmonton, we found a way to get going there. I think our second and third period there were outstanding.”

Goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 shots for Detroit (6-4-3; 15 points), while netminder Spencer Knight had 27 saves for Chicago (4-9-0; 8 points). Prior to puck drop, the Red Wings released a statement on behalf of interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff announcing that Dylan Larkin had been suspended without pay.

“Obviously, it meant a little more,” Moritz Seider said of Thursday’s victory, marking the club’s second in a row. “I think it came down to that this is our squad and we got a really good group in here. I think everybody was kind of excited to see (Patrick Kane) on the other side too, and I just think we put a really good team effort out there. Stayed composed even though we were behind early, and I think just took over that game step by step.”

Chicago was the first of the two Original Six clubs to score, as Connor Bedard snuck in behind Detroit’s defense and deflected Wyatt Kaiser’s point shot off Gibson’s pads then tucked the rebound in with his backhand to make it 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period.

During the first media timeout in the opening frame, Detroit honored Patrick Kane with a special tribute video. The 37-year-old forward, who even received a standing ovation from the fans, spent the past three seasons (2023-26) wearing the Winged Wheel.

“It’s always good to see him,” Alex DeBrincat said of Kane. “I think he was a big part of our team for a couple years there. It sucks that he’s not here anymore, but he’s such a good player. It’s good to see him back in that uniform if he’s not going to be here, so it’s always fun to play against him…He’s a great player.”