RECAP: Arvidsson’s hat trick and 'really good team effort’ propel Detroit to 4-1 win over Chicago

Red Wings record fifth comeback victory this season, tying Hurricanes and Maple Leafs for most among all NHL clubs

10.29.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

DETROIT – Carrying the momentum from their recent trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada into their two-game homestand opener, the Detroit Red Wings saw Viktor Arvidsson match an NHL-career high with four points (three goals, one assist) in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“It was good,” said Arvidsson, who posted his second straight multi-point contest and fourth multi-point performance this season. “I think we played a really good game, the whole team. And just like in Edmonton, we found a way to get going there. I think our second and third period there were outstanding.”

Goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 shots for Detroit (6-4-3; 15 points), while netminder Spencer Knight had 27 saves for Chicago (4-9-0; 8 points). Prior to puck drop, the Red Wings released a statement on behalf of interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff announcing that Dylan Larkin had been suspended without pay.

“Obviously, it meant a little more,” Moritz Seider said of Thursday’s victory, marking the club’s second in a row. “I think it came down to that this is our squad and we got a really good group in here. I think everybody was kind of excited to see (Patrick Kane) on the other side too, and I just think we put a really good team effort out there. Stayed composed even though we were behind early, and I think just took over that game step by step.”

Chicago was the first of the two Original Six clubs to score, as Connor Bedard snuck in behind Detroit’s defense and deflected Wyatt Kaiser’s point shot off Gibson’s pads then tucked the rebound in with his backhand to make it 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period.

During the first media timeout in the opening frame, Detroit honored Patrick Kane with a special tribute video. The 37-year-old forward, who even received a standing ovation from the fans, spent the past three seasons (2023-26) wearing the Winged Wheel.

“It’s always good to see him,” Alex DeBrincat said of Kane. “I think he was a big part of our team for a couple years there. It sucks that he’s not here anymore, but he’s such a good player. It’s good to see him back in that uniform if he’s not going to be here, so it’s always fun to play against him…He’s a great player.”

Bedard’s goal turned out to be the only one Chicago mustered, and the ice started to heavily tilt in Detroit’s favor as the second period played out – also aided by the momentum boost from Gibson’s huge save on Frank Nazar’s penalty shot at 11:18.

And 3:47 before that critical stop, Arvidsson had tied it 1-1 by tipping in William Wallinder’s long-range shot past Knight. DeBrincat picked up the secondary assist on Arvidsson’s first goal of the night and sixth of the season.

“We were on the road for nine days,” Arvidsson said. “It’s kind of a little bit of a trap game, I think, when you come back from the West Coast and try to get going again after two days of not playing. I think in the second we found our legs and found our rhythm, so that was good.”

Lucas Raymond gave Detroit the lead for good not long after Kane took a high-sticking penalty 38 seconds into the third period. Assisted by Seider and Arvidsson, Raymond snapped a shot past Knight from the right face-off circle for a power-play goal that made it 2-1 at 1:09. It was Raymond’s fourth tally of the campaign.

Arvidsson’s second goal of the game came on a heads-up play up close, where he pushed the puck into the back of the net through a crowded crease. The assists on what also was the Swedish forward’s seventh of the season went to DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.

“(Arvidsson)’s a hell of a hockey player, but what he brings to the table night in and night out is that competitiveness,” McLellan said. “And you can see it. His engine doesn’t stop. When he’s not scoring, he’s hunting and he’s turning pucks over.”

The hats rained down onto the ice at 16:45 of the third period, after Arvidsson accepted a pass from Emmitt Finnie and fired the puck into an empty net for the 4-1 final. Arvidsson became the fourth-fastest player to score their first hat trick with Detroit since 1997-98.

“They’ve had to deal with a lot already,” McLellan said about his players. “Like before the season even started, and sometimes all of this nonsense brings a group together and they stick together. There’s no little click here or little click there. They’re still yelling and bitching on the bench, but that’s what happens in a family, but way less of it. There’s way more accepting of roles and playing of them, so that’s been really good for us.”

NEXT UP: As part of Hockeytown Halloween, the Red Wings will host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CHI vs. DET | 10/29/26

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on turning the page following Horcoff's statement

“We’re moving on. This has been going on for too long, and that’s all we’ve ever talked about. We just played a heck of a game tonight on a day that could’ve gone either way coming back from a road trip, all the other stuff that went on, a few injuries, but the group pulled together and played like a team.”

McLellan on the buy-in from a defensive standpoint

“We’re going to have some clunkers. Every team has them, and the test will be do we give back the belief when that clunker happens? But thus far, they’ve bought into it and it’s worked for us.”

Arvidsson on his fit with the Red Wings so far

“I’m not going to lie, it’s fun. I’m just trying to do my part, work hard and try to go to the net as much as I can. Playing with (DeBrincat) and (Emmitt Finnie) has been working really well. I’m just trying to play my game.”

DeBrincat on battling through some adversity as a team

“I don’t think it’s necessarily been easy, but we’ve come together as a group and decided we’re going to stick up for each other, play for each other every day, come to the rink and work hard. That’s the culture we’re setting here. We’re going to move forward, and we’re going to be fine.”

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