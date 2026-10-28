Red Wings’ veterans ‘lending helping hands’ to youngsters, and it’s making an impact early in 2026-27 season

Seasoned voices helping set the tone on NHL’s 10th youngest roster

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

DETROIT -- The players who forge long NHL careers always seem to credit the veteran teammates they had early on with helping them settle into life at the game’s highest level – both on and off the ice – while also modeling what it takes to develop into a complete professional.

The mentorship is alive and well inside the Detroit Red Wings’ dressing room through the first three-plus weeks of the 2026-27 season, and head coach Todd McLellan knows how important a supportive environment can be for this squad as its youngsters continue to assume bigger roles and responsibilities.

“Our veteran players have been very accepting of the young players,” McLellan said last week during the club’s four-game road trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. “I always think the players know, before the coaches or the management know, who fits in and who doesn’t. They’ve been very accommodating and lending helping hands, just like anybody would, away from and at the rink. But the security part of it, making them feel like they are comfortable on the ice, that mistakes are okay, we got you and we’ll work with you on these things - that is a big part and sometimes it takes a while for teams to get to. I think between old and young we’ve gotten to that fairly quick, so it’s been a good thing.”

Detroit has one of the NHL’s younger rosters. As of Wednesday morning, its average age of 27.47 years ranked 10th youngest in the League.

Moritz Seider, 25, was drafted by the Red Wings in 2019 and has played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season. He said the wave of young talent in this lineup has brought fresh energy to the team.

“They’re just really happy to be here,” Seider said. “They don’t think about the pressure too much. Obviously, they’re just happy to make the team. It’s fresh wind, and it’s been good for us.”

Anton Johansson is one of the rookies who have been making their presence felt this season. According to the 22-year-old defenseman, his more experienced teammates have made his transition to the NHL a lot easier.

“I feel really welcomed in here,” Johansson said. “The older guys help us younger guys with tips and tricks out there. They help us a lot during games and practice, focusing on all of the small details. It’s been huge for me coming into this League and just learning what to do everyday.”

For Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who led all NHL rookies with a plus-9 rating and was tied with Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second-most points (9) as of Wednesday morning, the veterans’ guidance has been especially valuable as he looks to keep up his production.

“I think they’re helping me a lot just by talking to me between periods and on the bench,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “A lot of the guys come up to me and tell me things that I can do better or what I should be thinking about in certain situations. I think that’s been great for me. We have veterans who can help young players like me and really care about the team.”

The 21-year-old forward said open, honest communication has made a big difference.

“If the older guys come and talk to me, it helps me feel more comfortable all around,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “They’re teaching me during the games when they’re talking, which is a big bonus too.”

Ben Chiarot remembers what it’s like to be a rookie establishing himself in the NHL. While timelines differ for every player, the 35-year-old blueliner believes the habits and work ethic that go into building a long career remain constant.

“You got to learn on your own a little bit,” Chiarot said. “You got to learn from the older guys around you just on how to be a professional – show up every day, do the same thing day in and day out, show up ready to practice, show up ready to play. Just doing all the right things.”

At 33 and nearing 700 career NHL games, Viktor Arvidsson is another seasoned voice in the Red Wings’ dressing room. The forward said passing along the lessons he’s picked up since making his NHL debut in the 2014-15 campaign is a responsibility he takes seriously.

“I’m just trying to do that and share what I learned from guys like Shea Weber, Mike Fisher and Anze Kopitar,” Arvidsson said. “I just try to lead by example, and push guys in practice to be better and be focused every day. I just try to carry myself in a good way by always being ready to play.”

Whether they’re rookies or veterans, players can’t get complacent. That’s a message Seider and the Red Wings’ leadership group are emphasizing, even as they work to make the up-and-comers feel at home.

“We’re just trying to make things as comfortable as possible,” Seider said. “Now, it’s about finding the balance of them not being too comfortable. Sometimes they have to be reminded that they’re still very fresh and have plenty to learn, but other than that I think they’ve been showing up every single game. It’s been great to see. They’re a big part of our team and they’re going to be a big part of our future.”

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