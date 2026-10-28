Red Wings’ veterans ‘lending helping hands’ to youngsters, and it’s making an impact early in 2026-27 season

DETROIT -- The players who forge long NHL careers always seem to credit the veteran teammates they had early on with helping them settle into life at the game’s highest level – both on and off the ice – while also modeling what it takes to develop into a complete professional.
The mentorship is alive and well inside the Detroit Red Wings’ dressing room through the first three-plus weeks of the 2026-27 season, and head coach Todd McLellan knows how important a supportive environment can be for this squad as its youngsters continue to assume bigger roles and responsibilities.
“Our veteran players have been very accepting of the young players,” McLellan said last week during the club’s four-game road trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. “I always think the players know, before the coaches or the management know, who fits in and who doesn’t. They’ve been very accommodating and lending helping hands, just like anybody would, away from and at the rink. But the security part of it, making them feel like they are comfortable on the ice, that mistakes are okay, we got you and we’ll work with you on these things - that is a big part and sometimes it takes a while for teams to get to. I think between old and young we’ve gotten to that fairly quick, so it’s been a good thing.”