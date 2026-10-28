Red Wings’ veterans ‘lending helping hands’ to youngsters, and it’s making an impact early in 2026-27 season

“I think they’re helping me a lot just by talking to me between periods and on the bench,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “A lot of the guys come up to me and tell me things that I can do better or what I should be thinking about in certain situations. I think that’s been great for me. We have veterans who can help young players like me and really care about the team.”

The 21-year-old forward said open, honest communication has made a big difference.

“If the older guys come and talk to me, it helps me feel more comfortable all around,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “They’re teaching me during the games when they’re talking, which is a big bonus too.”

Ben Chiarot remembers what it’s like to be a rookie establishing himself in the NHL. While timelines differ for every player, the 35-year-old blueliner believes the habits and work ethic that go into building a long career remain constant.

“You got to learn on your own a little bit,” Chiarot said. “You got to learn from the older guys around you just on how to be a professional – show up every day, do the same thing day in and day out, show up ready to practice, show up ready to play. Just doing all the right things.”

At 33 and nearing 700 career NHL games, Viktor Arvidsson is another seasoned voice in the Red Wings’ dressing room. The forward said passing along the lessons he’s picked up since making his NHL debut in the 2014-15 campaign is a responsibility he takes seriously.

“I’m just trying to do that and share what I learned from guys like Shea Weber, Mike Fisher and Anze Kopitar,” Arvidsson said. “I just try to lead by example, and push guys in practice to be better and be focused every day. I just try to carry myself in a good way by always being ready to play.”

Whether they’re rookies or veterans, players can’t get complacent. That’s a message Seider and the Red Wings’ leadership group are emphasizing, even as they work to make the up-and-comers feel at home.

“We’re just trying to make things as comfortable as possible,” Seider said. “Now, it’s about finding the balance of them not being too comfortable. Sometimes they have to be reminded that they’re still very fresh and have plenty to learn, but other than that I think they’ve been showing up every single game. It’s been great to see. They’re a big part of our team and they’re going to be a big part of our future.”