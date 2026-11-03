RECAP: Red Wings 'played hard back,' rewarded with 5-3 victory over Panthers

Carter Mazur’s first career goal — the 24-year-old forward was playing his 18th NHL game — gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the first period. The puck found its way onto Mazur’s stick after Moritz Seider rimmed it around the boards from the right point. Mazur then skated into the left face-off circle and fired a wrist shot past Markstrom.

“It was a relief, for sure,” Mazur said. “Especially going through all those injuries throughout my career, to finally get that one it felt really special for me.”

Florida evened the score on a first-period wrist shot of its own, this one courtesy of Sam Reinhart at 14:19. He watched Sandis Vilmanis win a board battle at the half wall and send the puck to Carter Verhaeghe, whose drop pass found Reinhart on the move inside the right face-off circle.

Just 1:26 into the second period, the Red Wings took a 2-1 lead when Alex DeBrincat scored off the rush for his seventh goal of the season. Justin Faulk started the play, speeding through the neutral zone and sliding a pass to Viktor Arvidsson as the Swedish forward entered the Panthers’ defensive zone. And in front of the benches, Gustav Forsling lost a tire — enabling DeBrincat to skate into the right face-off circle all by himself.

Detroit gave up a short-handed goal to Aaron Ekblad, who pounced on a loose puck below the goal line and backhanded it in off Tarasov with 4:35 remaining before the second intermission to make it 2-2.

But the start of the third period belonged to the Red Wings, who scored twice in 45 seconds to open a 4-2 lead.

Faulk broke the tie at 2:08, hammering a slap shot home on the power play. The veteran defenseman, who now has three goals this season, was assisted by Andrew Copp and Brandsegg-Nygård.

Detroit added to its lead at 2:53, when Brandsegg-Nygård found room in the middle of the slot and one-timed Lucas Raymond’s centering pass into the net for his third goal of the campaign. Copp picked up the secondary assist.

"They're important pieces for our team," Tarasov said of his younger teammates like Brandsegg-Nygård. "They're keeping a lot of energy in this group and the older guys are trying to help them."