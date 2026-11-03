RECAP: Red Wings 'played hard back,' rewarded with 5-3 victory over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Posting their third win in their last four games, the Detroit Red Wings kicked off a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State with a big 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night.
“This is a tough building to go in,” Michael Brandsegg-Nygård said. “They play hard and I thought we played hard back. I think we played a good game. We were solid in our D-zone and took what we got.”
In their respective creases, netminder Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves for Detroit (7-5-3; 17 points) while goalie Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 for Florida (8-5-2; 18 points).
“Anytime you play against this Florida team, it’s done in the trenches,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s along the boards, net-front, heavy. You got to drag players around. You got to stay in battles and try to win as many as you possibly can, and I liked our effort and our commitment to that. I thought we got better as the night went on. I thought goalies on both sides played really well, and we won the special-teams battle. So, at the end of the night, to win in this building you have to have all of that and maybe sometimes more.”