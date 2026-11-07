PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Avalanche in opener of four-game road trip on Saturday

Albert Johansson (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body) and Mason Appleton (undiscloed) all travelling with Detroit on this trip

26-27_Gameday_WEB_NOV7
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

DENVER – Setting out on their second four-game road trip in less than a month, the Detroit Red Wings will open this one with a Saturday night showdown against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

“Finish this trip up, and I think we only have five more road games until Christmas, if you can believe that,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’ll get a good chunk of our road stuff out… We have to get out there and we have to get off to good starts. We need some production again from key people when they get their looks and touches. They’re going to have to produce.”

Detroit (7-7-3; 17 points) and Colorado (9-6-2; 20 points) – once fierce rivals – are set to drop the puck for the first time this season at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). They'll conclude the season series at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 3.

“We’ve played a couple of good teams lately, and we have a couple good games coming up,” Andreas Englund said. “We need to play a solid game and bring our game every night. If we can do that, we have a solid chance to win.”

Looking back on Thursday’s hard-fought 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena, Englund said there’s still plenty to feel encouraged about as he and his teammates shift their focus to making some necessary adjustments on the road.

“I thought we played pretty solid,” Englund said. “I think we needed to close a little bit quicker in the D-zone, just make better passes to each other and be available more so we can play a little bit quicker with the puck.”

Anton Johansson, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Nov. 7, 2026

Detroit held an optional morning skate at Ball Arena on Saturday, and McLellan explained that the club’s recent schedule has influenced how it balances getting reps on the ice with preserving energy for games.

“When we look at the schedule this year, there are more breaks than what we’ve had in the past two years simply because of the Olympics and the 4 Nations tournament,” McLellan said. “We don’t have that, so it’s spread out a little bit more. We have had our games clumped together, if you will. We’ve got to get through this set of six games in 10 nights right now, so we’re aware of the fatigue factor and the travel. Practices have been a little bit shorter, maybe not as physical as we’d normally be.”

The Avalanche most recently fell 3-2 in overtime to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, moving their home-ice record to 6-1-1 this season. Nathan MacKinnon paces Colorado with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) through 17 games, ahead of Martin Necas’ 19 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and Cale Makar’s 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

“The power in his game is incredible actually,” McLellan said of MacKinnon. “We talk about (Michael) Brandsegg-Nygård being a bully, well this is a bully who scores 50. Maybe (Brandsegg-Nygård) will get there one day, but this is a bully who scores 50 and can flat-out fly. He doesn’t get enough credit for his speed and ability to power through. Very, very competitive person too. Like, just driven. On the bench, he’s driven. He wants to be out there all the time.”

Anton Johansson said he’s excited to play against two of the NHL’s biggest stars in MacKinnon and Makar for the first time in his career.

“It’s cool,” the 22-year-old rookie defenseman said. “You’re playing against top players every game. It’s so cool to play against those guys that you’ve grown up watching.”

News Feed

RECAP: Low-scoring affair ends in 2-1 loss for Red Wings against Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena for Military Appreciation Night, Red Wings host Golden Knights on Thursday

‘I just play the way I play’: Brandsegg-Nygård showing more confidence, consistency with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings’ late push on the road held off in 4-2 defeat to Lightning

PREVIEW: Detroit looks to keep it going, concludes back-to-back set on Tuesday in Tampa Bay

RECAP: Red Wings 'played hard back,' rewarded with 5-3 victory at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin back-to-back set in Florida, battle Panthers on Monday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's two-game homestand ends with 5-4 loss to St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blues for Hockeytown Halloween on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings recall Jacob Bernard-Docker from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Arvidsson’s hat trick and 'really good team effort’ propel Detroit to 4-1 win over Chicago

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with visiting Blackhawks in Original Six clash on Thursday

Red Wings’ veterans ‘lending helping hands’ to youngsters, and it’s making an impact early in 2026-27 season

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Oilers on Monday, wrap up four-game road trip through Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

RECAP: Red Wings cap off ‘resilient trip’ with thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over Oilers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, riding six-game point streak, pay final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit’s six-game point streak ends with 4-1 loss in Calgary

RECAP: Detroit puts forth 'a pretty good night,' pushes point streak to six straight games with 5-2 victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit can push point streak to six consecutive games on Thursday in Vancouver

For Mason Kucenski, being the Red Wings’ full-time emergency backup goaltender a ‘tremendous honor’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings kick off four-game road trip by pulling off third-period comeback, earn a point in 4-3 shootout loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring four-game point streak into Tuesday’s road-trip opener against Kraken

Red Wings see first long road trip of 2026-27 season as ‘good opportunity for guys to get closer and bond’

Red Wings assign Jacob Bernard-Docker to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings’ comeback 4-3 shootout victory over Sharks to end three-game homestand a ‘huge momentum builder’

PREVIEW: Red Wings try to stretch point streak to four straight contests on Saturday against Sharks

RECAP: Copp's late third-period goal helps Red Wings, who want to keep 'scratching and clawing,' edge Flyers for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flyers for We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

DeBrincat signs seven-year extension, feels ‘so proud to be a Red Wing and put on that jersey every night’

Detroit Red Wings Set to Host We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Oct. 15

Red Wings sign Alex Debrincat to seven-year contract extension

RECAP: Second line stands out for Detroit in 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash at Little Caesars Arena pits Red Wings against Devils

RECAP: Tarasov, penalty kill help Red Wings earn hard-fought point in 1-0 shootout loss to Canadiens

PREVIEW: Detroit determined to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can’t sustain solid start in 6-3 setback to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season-opening, four-game homestand on Friday versus Kraken

Red Wings activate Carter Bear and Chase Stillman from injured non-roster

Red Wings activate Jacob Bernard-Docker from injured reserve

As close friends and now Red Wings rookies, Johansson and Wallinder are ‘living that dream out’ together

RECAP: 'Contributions from a lot of different people in different ways' part of Red Wings' 5-3 victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Atlantic Division rivals face off as Red Wings host Senators on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit again shows pushback but drops 3-2 decision to Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Detroit, Winnipeg set to square off in Sunday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings’ defensive effort not enough in 2-0 shutout loss to Rangers on 2026-27 Opening Night