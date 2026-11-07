PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Avalanche in opener of four-game road trip on Saturday

DENVER – Setting out on their second four-game road trip in less than a month, the Detroit Red Wings will open this one with a Saturday night showdown against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

“Finish this trip up, and I think we only have five more road games until Christmas, if you can believe that,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’ll get a good chunk of our road stuff out… We have to get out there and we have to get off to good starts. We need some production again from key people when they get their looks and touches. They’re going to have to produce.”

Detroit (7-7-3; 17 points) and Colorado (9-6-2; 20 points) – once fierce rivals – are set to drop the puck for the first time this season at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). They'll conclude the season series at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 3.

“We’ve played a couple of good teams lately, and we have a couple good games coming up,” Andreas Englund said. “We need to play a solid game and bring our game every night. If we can do that, we have a solid chance to win.”

Looking back on Thursday’s hard-fought 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena, Englund said there’s still plenty to feel encouraged about as he and his teammates shift their focus to making some necessary adjustments on the road.

“I thought we played pretty solid,” Englund said. “I think we needed to close a little bit quicker in the D-zone, just make better passes to each other and be available more so we can play a little bit quicker with the puck.”