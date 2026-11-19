DETROIT -- Taking on the same Original Six opponent as in their first NHL game exactly 100 years ago to the day, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

"When we did get some momentum, we weren’t able to sustain anything,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had a couple of lines playing fairly well, I thought, but you can’t just play two lines, and two come on and it falls off, so we went up and down in waves. We had a lot of shots that were blocked or missed the net.”

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov, making his second start in a row and eighth this season for Detroit (8-11-3; 19 points), finished with 27 saves. As for netminder Jeremy Swayman, he made 20 saves as Boston (14-7-1; 29 points) snapped a three-game winless streak.

"You want to win games and I think the way we're playing right now, we're in every game," Lucas Raymond said. "We have a chance to win every game. We got to find ways to generate more offense and put pucks in the net. That's our biggest thing right now, and it's probably not so much about the end result but more so what we do to create those chances. I think they were the more efficient team tonight."

Although the Red Wings were outshot by the Bruins 12-6 in the first period, they took a 1-0 lead on Lucas Raymond’s team-leading ninth goal of the season at 16:28.

With his back to center ice and Mason Lohrei applying pressure, Keegan Kolesar managed to get the puck ahead to Andrew Copp skating through the neutral zone. That triggered a 2-on-1 rush with Raymond, who capped it with a one-timer from the middle of the left face-off circle.

"The way we're playing right now, especially defensively, is really good," Raymond said. "We're doing a lot of good stuff there. A 1-0 game against a team like Boston, they have a lot of offensive firepower, we want to handle that better and frustrate them, but we have to score more goals.”

Raymond has scored in three straight contests and recorded at least a point in four, while Copp is now on a four-game point streak of his own.

“I thought (Raymond) maybe had the most chances out of any individual on our team,” McLellan said. “And yet, he only ends up with one shot on goal. He had six other shots that missed or were blocked. Now, you have to give the other team some credit for doing that.”