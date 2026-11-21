DETROIT -- Aiming not only to defend home ice but also to put their practice work from the past two days into action, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
"I think we've done a pretty good job this year, having a standard of hockey and the way we play, but our last game didn't quite live up to that," J.T. Compher said. "When you're playing at home, these games are extra important. We want to take advantage of them, so Saturday will be a big one."
Detroit SportsNet and 97.1 The Ticket will broadcast the first of three meetings between the Red Wings (8-11-3; 19 points) and Islanders (10-6-5; 25 points), with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. After Saturday, these teams won't meet again until spring: a game at UBS Arena on March 27, then back at Little Caesars Arena on April 6.
"We can't let our guard down for one game," Alex DeBrincat said. "We got to get it back and be ready to play on Saturday."