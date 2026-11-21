Both Compher and DeBrincat were talking about Wednesday night's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, a game in which Lucas Raymond opened the scoring in the first period before the Red Wings' Atlantic Division rival countered with four unanswered goals over the final two frames.

"We had a lot of chances and some zone time, but what we were giving up was the most by far of the year," DeBrincat said. "We have to work harder, be more physical and stay above the puck. I think they had a lot of odd-man rushes. They scored on a couple of them, and it eventually cost us the game, so we got to be better in that aspect."

So head coach Todd McLellan and his squad made it a point to get the most out of their on-ice sessions on Thursday and Friday in preparation for the second game of their three-game homestand.

"Over the last month, we played 10 of 13 (games) on the road and a lot of travel," McLellan said. "You don't get the quality practice time that you would here at home. We took advantage of the two days between. Had a real heavy practice the first day, a little lighter the second day. Worked on concepts that we need, but even then that doesn't give you enough time to clean up your whole game. We'll play tonight, have a mandatory day off tomorrow but then we get two more days, and we'll try to tap a little bit more of that."

The fast-paced, physical nature of those practices was especially beneficial to Albert Johansson, who is expected to play against New York after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. The 25-year-old defenseman has one assist in 11 games this season and hasn't played since Oct. 24 due to an undisclosed injury.

"(On Thursday), we had a pretty tough practice," Johansson said. "We had a lot of battles out there, and I think that helps a lot. Then (on Friday) too, with line rushes and 3-on-3s, those are the most important things and help me get back into it."