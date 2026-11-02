PREVIEW: Red Wings begin back-to-back set in Florida, battle Panthers on Monday

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Kicking off their road-heavy November slate with a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State, the Detroit Red Wings will first take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night.

“We’ll have our hands full in these next two, but we’ll take them on one at a time,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Florida’s real confident right now. They play a very aggressive pinch game, and we’re going to have to be able to start well and handle that.”

Puck drop for the first of four matchups between these Atlantic Division foes this season is set for 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In just 10 days, Detroit (6-5-3; 15 points) will be right back at Amerant Arena to face Florida (8-4-2; 18 points).

“It’s a good test for us,” Justin Faulk said. “(These are) fun games. You like to play teams that have a little bit of swagger and know what they’re doing out there. It’s a team that doesn’t really break. You have to play the long game against them, because they’re comfortable doing it against us.”