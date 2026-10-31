RECAP: Detroit's two-game homestand ends with 5-4 loss to St. Louis

DETROIT -- Unable to protect two separate two-goal leads in the finale of their two-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a 5-4 decision to the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“Maybe this is good for us,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We started to feel comfortable. We still know what we need to do. We have to do it. It doesn’t just magically show up and poof, you got it. And quite frankly, I thought in the first period and a half, we were doing it and doing it well. Maybe we got a little comfortable or lackadaisical, and it comes back to bite you. So, real valuable lesson for our team."

Detroit (6-5-3; 15 points) held St. Louis (7-6-1; 15 points) to just nine shots through the first two periods, and at one point the Blues went 26:38 between shots on goal. Between the pipes for their respective clubs, netminder John Gibson made 10 saves and goalie Joel Hofer finished with 24.

“We have a two-goal lead in the third period at home,” Lucas Raymond said. “We should be able to close that game out…A lot of fixable stuff as well, so we for sure right now have to learn from it and move on.”

All the action in the first period came in its first half, as Detroit’s third line – Michael Rasmussen, J.T. Compher and Nate Danielson – tied it at 1-1 just 5:44 after Dalibor Dvorsky used his backhand to beat Gibson on St. Louis’ first shot of the afternoon at 2:29.

With Danielson applying pressure from his back, Hofer misplayed the puck behind the goal line. Rasmussen then scooped it up and curled towards the net before passing it back to Compher, who was driving to the net, in the right face-off circle for a no doubter-one-timer while Hofer was still trying to get back into the crease. Since returning from an undisclosed injury last Thursday, Compher has recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games.