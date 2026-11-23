DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forwards Michael Hage and Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, a conditional first-round selection and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, a conditional first-round selection in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Montréal Canadiens in exchange for forward Dylan Larkin, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft.

Montréal shall transfer its own first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft to Detroit. However, in the event Montréal's own first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft is a top-10 selection following the results of the 2027 NHL Draft Lottery, Montréal shall retain such pick and shall instead transfer its own first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft to Detroit, and such 2028 first-round pick shall be unprotected.

Montréal shall transfer its own first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft to Detroit. However, in the event Montréal's own first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft is a top-10 selection following the results of the 2029 NHL Draft Lottery, Montreal shall retain such pick and shall instead transfer its own first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Entry Draft to Detroit, and such 2030 first-round pick shall be unprotected.

Hage, 20, has recorded 26 points (5-21-26), a plus-15 rating and 15 penalty minutes in 13 games during his junior season at the University of Michigan. His 21 assists and 26 points are the most among all skaters in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey this season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward racked up 52 points (13-39-52), a plus-15 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Wolverines as a sophomore in 2025-26, garnering Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. Originally selected by Montréal in the first round (21st overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Hage has totaled 112 points (31-81-112), a plus-21 rating and 52 penalty minutes in 85 games with the Wolverines, earning Big Ten Rookie of the Year accolades in 2024-25.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hage logged 85 points (38-47-85), a plus-16 rating and 63 penalty minutes in 67 games with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League from 2022-24. Hage was a USHL First All-Star Team selection in 2023-24 after collecting 75 points (33-42-75), a plus-17 rating and 53 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games with the Steel, in addition to four points (2-2-4) and 19 penalty minutes in two postseason contests. The Mississauga, Ont., native previously competed with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens AAA program. On the international stage, Hage won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team after leading the competition in assists (13) and points (15) in seven games.

Dach, 25, has recorded eight points (2-6-8) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Canadiens during the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound forward tallied 15 points (8-7-15) and 31 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season games with the Canadiens during the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to five points (4-1-5) and 20 penalty minutes in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (third overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Dach has accumulated 144 points (53-91-144) and 195 penalty minutes in 328 games with the Blackhawks and Canadiens since 2019-20. Dach has also registered 11 points (5-6-11) and 24 penalty minutes in 28 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He made his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs, skating in three games to begin the 2019-20 season.

Prior to turning professional, Dach compiled 129 points (38-91-129), a plus-eight rating and 56 penalty minutes in 133 games with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades from 2016-19. Dach set career highs in games played (62), goals (25), assists (48), points (73), plus/minus (+15), penalty minutes (40), shorthanded goals (1), game-winning goals (5) and shots (208) with Saskatoon in 2018-19. He also led all WHL rookies with 39 assists during the 2017-18 season. The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording seven points (2-5-7) in five games. He also played for Canada Black at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with seven points (1-6-7) and two penalty minutes in five games.

Montembeault, 30, posted a 10-8-4 record with a 3.43 goals-against average and an 0.872 save percentage in 25 appearances with the Canadiens during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound goaltender also made two starts with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2025-26. Montembeault logged a 31-24-7 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and four shutouts in 62 games with the Canadiens during the 2024-25 campaign. Originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Montembeault has compiled a 90-92-32 record with a 3.23 goals-against average, an 0.896 save percentage and five shutouts in 231 appearances with the Panthers and Canadiens since 2018-19. Montembeault has also showed a 39-50-13 record with a 3.15 goals-against average, a 0.900 save percentage and five shutouts in 106 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch and Rocket, representing the Thunderbirds at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to turning professional, Montembeault built an 87-40-17 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, an 0.899 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 154 appearances with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2013-17. Montembeault earned a place on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team in 2016-17 after logging a 28-9-1 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and six shutouts in 41 games with the Armada. The Bécancour, Que., native was a member of Team Canada’s squad at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, but did not see game action. Montembeault won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.42 goals-against average, a 0.939 save percentage and one shutout in seven contests.