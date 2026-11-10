PREVIEW: Red Wings push forward on four-game road trip, battle the Blues on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS -- Facing off for the second time in the past 10 days and concluding their two-game season series in the process, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

“It’s never easy to win on the road, but I think just being together for a couple days and trying to build the chemistry [helps],” Marco Kasper said. “Just go out there now, play a fast and hard game, skate a lot and don’t let them feel comfortable at home.”

Detroit (7-8-3; 17 points) and St. Louis (7-8-2; 16 points) will drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and HBO MAX. Ken Kal and Stu Grimson will have the call on 97.1 The Ticket, the Red Wings’ flagship radio station.

The Red Wings are looking to bounce back from the opener of their four-game road trip, a 4-0 shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday. Detroit played well early on, even holding a 13-1 shot advantage late in the first period, but ultimately couldn’t get anything behind Colorado netminder Mackenize Blackwood.

“I thought our first period, we were really good and then shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Mason Appleton said. “They got on the power play and started feeling good, then we didn’t score.”