PREVIEW: Red Wings back in Tampa Bay for finale of four-game road trip on Saturday

TAMPA -- Making one last stop on their four-game road trip before playing five of their next six contests at home, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday night.

“It’s tough not to have come out with a point so far on this road trip, but I think we can take positives from every game even if the results might not have been there,” Carter Mazur said. “I think we’ve had good starts in most of the games, and I think we just have to keep adding and play a full 60 minutes.”

Puck drop for the second matchup in the past 10 days between the Red Wings (7-10-3; 17 points) and Lightning (13-4-2; 28 points) is set for 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). At Amerant Bank Arena last Tuesday, in the first meeting between these Atlantic Division foes, Detroit lost 4-1.

“The last time we were here, we didn’t play our game for 40 minutes,” Sheldon Dries said. “We played a good third period, but it was too little too late. So (on Saturday), we focus on the start and go from there.”