PREVIEW: Red Wings back in Tampa Bay for finale of four-game road trip on Saturday

Tarasov to start in net; Rasmussen back in Detroit’s lineup for Appleton

26-27_Gameday_WEB_NOV14 1
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

TAMPA -- Making one last stop on their four-game road trip before playing five of their next six contests at home, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday night.

“It’s tough not to have come out with a point so far on this road trip, but I think we can take positives from every game even if the results might not have been there,” Carter Mazur said. “I think we’ve had good starts in most of the games, and I think we just have to keep adding and play a full 60 minutes.”

Puck drop for the second matchup in the past 10 days between the Red Wings (7-10-3; 17 points) and Lightning (13-4-2; 28 points) is set for 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on Detroit SportsNet and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). At Amerant Bank Arena last Tuesday, in the first meeting between these Atlantic Division foes, Detroit lost 4-1. 

“The last time we were here, we didn’t play our game for 40 minutes,” Sheldon Dries said. “We played a good third period, but it was too little too late. So (on Saturday), we focus on the start and go from there.”

Thursday’s 5-4 setback to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, admittedly a frustrating one for Detroit, stretched its losing streak to five consecutive games. Although the Red Wings got goals from four different players (J.T. Compher, Andreas Englund, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper), they were unable to hang onto the three-goal advantage they’d built shortly after the midpoint of the second period.

Detroit head coach Todd McLellan described their first contest in the Sunshine State this week as “an outstanding two-period game” that unfortunately saw his group start to “tighten up” when the momentum began to swing in Florida’s favor.

“We’ve got to get through that experience instead of playing safe and not making mistakes, we have to play aggressive,” McLellan said. “And when the mistakes come, we’ll have to live with them. We chose the first way, and it cost us.”

For the Red Wings, Saturday’s game will also be their 21 st — a quarter of the way through their 2026-27 campaign. According to McLellan, he views their performance to this point in two distinct parts.

Sheldon Dries & Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Nov. 14, 2026

“There’s the on-ice, the statistical part, the wins and losses, and then there’s the team-building part,” McLellan said. “On the on-ice part, we’d like to have a better record, obviously. We’ve been in a lot of games that haven’t gone our way for whatever reason. Sometimes it was a lack of offense, sometimes it was self-inflicted through mistakes. So for me, I think we can fix some of that and try to improve our record. I give the team-building and team-spirit part as high a mark as you possibly can with the chaos we’ve gone through, and it’s been well documented.”

Tied with the Montreal Canadiens for first place in the Atlantic Division ahead of Saturday’s NHL slate, the Lightning have won five of their last six games — a stretch that began with last Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena. Their latest victory came on the road on Thursday, a 3-1 decision against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Behind Nikita Kucherov’s club-leading 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists), Brandon Hagel (13 goals, 11 assists) and Jake Guentzel (11 goals, 13 assists) have 24 apiece. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 19 saves against Detroit last week, brings a 9-4-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and

“They’re a really good team over there,” Mazur said. “So, it’ll be about getting off to that good start and taking it to them instead of giving it to us in a way. We have to establish a forecheck early, get on their defensemen and just try to cause chaos right away.”

News Feed

‘He looks confident and strong right now’: Kasper back at full strength for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings can't regain momentum in 5-4 loss to Panthers

PREVIEW: Four-game road trip carries on as Red Wings clash with Panthers on Thursday

‘It’s important we are there for each other’: Red Wings support their own at Badgers women’s soccer game

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but ultimately fall 3-2 to Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings push forward on four-game road trip, battle the Blues on Tuesday

Englund fitting into depth role, providing ‘sense of security’ to Detroit’s defense corps

Red Wings assign three to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out 4-0 by Avalanche to begin four-game road trip

PREVIEW: Red Wings meet Avalanche in opener of four-game road trip on Saturday

RECAP: Low-scoring affair ends in 2-1 loss for Red Wings against Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena for Military Appreciation Night, Red Wings host Golden Knights on Thursday

‘I just play the way I play’: Brandsegg-Nygård showing more confidence, consistency with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings’ late push on the road held off in 4-2 defeat to Lightning

PREVIEW: Detroit looks to keep it going, concludes back-to-back set on Tuesday in Tampa Bay

RECAP: Red Wings 'played hard back,' rewarded with 5-3 victory at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin back-to-back set in Florida, battle Panthers on Monday

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's two-game homestand ends with 5-4 loss to St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blues for Hockeytown Halloween on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings recall Jacob Bernard-Docker from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Arvidsson’s hat trick and 'really good team effort’ propel Detroit to 4-1 win over Chicago

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with visiting Blackhawks in Original Six clash on Thursday

Red Wings’ veterans ‘lending helping hands’ to youngsters, and it’s making an impact early in 2026-27 season

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Oilers on Monday, wrap up four-game road trip through Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

RECAP: Red Wings cap off ‘resilient trip’ with thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over Oilers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, riding six-game point streak, pay final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit’s six-game point streak ends with 4-1 loss in Calgary

RECAP: Detroit puts forth 'a pretty good night,' pushes point streak to six straight games with 5-2 victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit can push point streak to six consecutive games on Thursday in Vancouver

For Mason Kucenski, being the Red Wings’ full-time emergency backup goaltender a ‘tremendous honor’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings kick off four-game road trip by pulling off third-period comeback, earn a point in 4-3 shootout loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring four-game point streak into Tuesday’s road-trip opener against Kraken

Red Wings see first long road trip of 2026-27 season as ‘good opportunity for guys to get closer and bond’

Red Wings assign Jacob Bernard-Docker to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings’ comeback 4-3 shootout victory over Sharks to end three-game homestand a ‘huge momentum builder’

PREVIEW: Red Wings try to stretch point streak to four straight contests on Saturday against Sharks

RECAP: Copp's late third-period goal helps Red Wings, who want to keep 'scratching and clawing,' edge Flyers for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flyers for We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

DeBrincat signs seven-year extension, feels ‘so proud to be a Red Wing and put on that jersey every night’

Detroit Red Wings Set to Host We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Oct. 15

Red Wings sign Alex Debrincat to seven-year contract extension

RECAP: Second line stands out for Detroit in 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash at Little Caesars Arena pits Red Wings against Devils

RECAP: Tarasov, penalty kill help Red Wings earn hard-fought point in 1-0 shootout loss to Canadiens

PREVIEW: Detroit determined to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can’t sustain solid start in 6-3 setback to Kraken