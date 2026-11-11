RECAP: Red Wings score first, but ultimately fall 3-2 at Blues

ST. LOUIS – Despite being the first one to find the of the net in the second stop of their four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings ultimately saw their losing streak reach four straight with a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

“This was a complete opposite of the game that we played in Detroit 10 days ago, where we were the dominant team for the first half of the game and then they took it over,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had a chance to come back, or at least tie it at two, but three makes it pretty tough.”

Goalie John Gibson, who missed the past two contests with a lower-body injury, finished with 30 saves for Detroit (7-9-3; 17 points). As for netminder Joel Hofer, he stopped 30 shots to help St. Louis (8-8-2; 18 points) snap a three-game skid.

“We made a couple lapses, cost us the game,” Alex DeBrincat said. “But I think overall, we got to be better creating stuff in the first two periods. Waited too long to get anything going and yeah, it’s tough to come back in this League.”

A nice paddle save by Gibson — the 33-year-old stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period — on Jonatan Berggren at the doorstep with 2:57 left paved the way for the Red Wings to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, as Andrew Copp redirected Ben Chiarot’s shot from the left point past Hofer just 2:44 later. Lucas Raymond also assisted on Copp’s third goal of the season.

“They came out pretty hot,” Emmitt Finnie said. “I don’t think we found our game until that goal, and then I think we let off a bit in the second.”