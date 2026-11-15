RECAP: Tarasov stops 31 shots as Red Wings ‘finally get the carrot,’ blank Lightning 2-0

TAMPA -- Becoming the first club to strike down the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in the 2026-27 season, Detroit Red Wings also snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-nosed 2-0 shutout victory on Saturday night.

“We needed this win,” said goalie Daniil Tarasov, who turned aside all 31 shots he faced to record his second shutout in a Winged Wheel sweater and third of his NHL career. “It was a tough road trip, and we ended it really strong against a really good opponent.”

Detroit (8-10-3, 19 points) avoided coming up empty-handed on its four-game road trip and will play four of its next five contests at Little Caesars Arena. Meanwhile, netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for Tampa Bay (13-5-2; 28 points).

“Considering some of the past games where I think we’ve had those types of efforts and they haven’t gone our way, it’s good to finally get the carrot,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “And like a lot of those other games, good team game starting in the goal. Back end played pretty solid. Our forwards checked. They didn’t make many mistakes, but when they did, we capitalized on one of them and held the fort after that. Penalty kill did a good job as well.”

These Atlantic Division squads kept each other off the scoreboard in the first period, though Detroit was outshot 9-5. Tampa Bay came close at 16:40 when John Carlson’s one-timer slipped behind Tarasov but not over the goal line, and the puck was briefly there for the taking in the blue paint until Andreas Englund quickly swept it away with his stick.

“You’re always going to make mistakes in a game, and the way (Tarasov) plays, he gets us out of those situations and keeps us in the game,” Lucas Raymond said. “That’s all you can ask for from a goalie, and then it’s up to us to score goals, right? Make life as easy as possible for him.

In the second period, only 31 seconds after Tarasov made a great no-look paddle save on Jake Guentzel, the Red Wings opened the scoring at 13:12 — the second time on this trek they recorded the game’s first goal. William Wallinder was below the Lightning’s bench when he hit Raymond in the neutral zone, and the 24-year-old forward took the pass off his skate then converted the breakaway that followed for the 1-0 lead.

“It was almost like a pass, but a punt as well,” McLellan said of how Wallinder sprung Raymond. “And I thought Lucas did a good job of handling that puck in the air. So, the quarterback threw the ball out in an area and let the receiver go get it.”

Raymond, who has eight goals this season, continues to lead Detroit with 20 points through 21 contests.

“It kind of happens, just one of those plays,” Raymond said. “Great pass by (Wallinder), and had a lot of time there. So. happy it went in.”