DETROIT – Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff stated in late October that the Detroit Red Wings were prepared to wait as long as necessary to land a return in a trade for Dylan Larkin that they felt was right for them, and Sunday night’s deal with the Montreal Canadiens did just that.
“At the end of the day, I think the opportunity to acquire a prospect like Michael Hage was hard for us to pass up,” Horcoff said at Monday afternoon’s press conference at Little Caesars Arena. “The skill, sense and potential that he brings in a position that is very vital to be successful in the National Hockey League was hard to pass up. But even the other pieces that we had with Kirby Dach, a top-three pick, a player that’s still young and has battled some injuries in the past but is playing some really good hockey right now - I think he’s going to come in and get a real good opportunity here to prove what he can do. Sam (Montembeault) has proven he’s a more than capable NHL goaltender. Some of the picks we got as well will give us some flexibility, some cap flexibility that can also allow us to go out there and find further pieces that can help this team.”
Breaking down who and what went where on Sunday night, the Red Wings received Hage, Dach, Montembeault, a conditional first-round pick and a second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, a fourth-round choice in 2028 and a conditional first-round pick in 2029. Meanwhile, the Canadiens acquired Larkin, a third-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2028.
“In the end, through a long process, Montreal’s package was the right one for us, not just today, but I think in the long term,” Horcoff said. “And we were able to add a lot of pieces that I think are going to help us accomplish what we want to accomplish long term.”