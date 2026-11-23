Horcoff applauded Detroit’s front office for its work over the past several weeks, noting that this deal between the Original Six and Atlantic Division teams finally came together after countless conversations with many different parties.

“When I say we worked exhaustively, we have,” Horcoff said. “I’ve talked to every single team in the league both on Dylan’s list and off it, trying to find something that would work for us. We’ve gone back and forth with CAA on numerous different things, trying to find something that would work for both sides. And at the end of the day, in talking with (Canadiens General Manager) Kent (Hughes) throughout a long time here, I think it became clear that there was perhaps the framework of what could end up being an agreement between the two teams. Once that happened, then we obviously needed clarity on Dylan’s situation and if indeed it was somewhere that he would be willing to go to. And once that happened, we continued to work through the process of trying to get a deal done.”

Hage was a “must have” for the Red Wings in any trade with the Canadiens, as Horcoff put it.

A 20-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., Hage is currently a teammate of Horcoff’s son, Will, at the University of Michigan. As a junior, Hage leads all skaters in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey this season with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games.

“I spoke to (Hage) last night,” Horcoff said. “Obviously, there’s a history there with the Montreal Canadiens and himself. But right from the get-go, we expressed why we decided to make this trade, how he was a major part of that and how we’re super excited about what he can potentially bring to this franchise in the future. Kind of walked out what my plan would be, what we think of him, where he fits and where we’re at going forward. He was very excited, to say the least. Going to meet him for dinner tonight and get into that even deeper… I know the type of person he is, the type of adversity he’s faced in his life and just really excited to add a prospect of that caliber to our organization.”

In Dach and Montembeault, Horcoff sees added depth down the middle and between the pipes. Dach has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 contests this season, while Montembeault has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early October.

“With Sam, he’s getting healthy and close to returning,” Horcoff said. “We need to get him in here. We need our medical staff to look at him, get him cleared, get him practicing and evaluate where we are with the goaltender situation. Having too much depth in goal, certainly for goalies that have proven they can play in the NHL and be successful, is never a bad thing to have… With regard to Kirby, he’s a centerman. He can play the wing. He’s big. He’s long. He’s got talent, and he’s been playing some really good hockey this year. I’m looking forward to him coming in here. Where he fits in the lineup is going to be up to the coaching staff.”