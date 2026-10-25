RECAP: Detroit’s six-game point streak ends with 4-1 loss in Calgary

CALGARY – Coming up short in regulation for the first time in 15 days and seeing their six-game point streak halted, the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t generate enough offense in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

“I just never really felt like we got traction in the game,” Andrew Copp said. “We had some good shifts, maybe a couple good minutes at a time, but never really kind of fully got in control of the game and shift after shift where we were doing all the right things. So, some little mistakes that kind of cost us shifts where it was a good shift then something happens and all of a sudden, we’re in our own zone or we’re taking a penalty… It wasn’t our best night, for sure. We have one more game to salvage the road trip.”

Netminder John Gibson stopped 21 shots for the Red Wings (4-4-3; 11 points), who went 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Earning his third win in as many tries for the Flames (4-6-0; 8 points) was goaltender Devin Cooley, who made 28 saves.

“They were obviously better than us in multiple areas, like the special teams alone,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought it was one of our poorer nights, as far as execution goes.”

Although the Red Wings outshot the Flames 10-8 and led 5-2 in high-danger chances in the first period, Joel Farabee’s goal with 2:10 remaining broke the ice and made it 1-0 for the hosts. After Kevin Bahl kept a clearing attempt in at Detroit’s blue line, his pass went to Adam Klapka at the bottom of the left face-off circle and then found its way to a wide-open Farabee in the slot.

“I thought our first was maybe our best period,” McLellan said. “We made a real grave mistake on the first one, but we found our way back into it and found a way to even up the game.”

Andrew Copp’s second goal of the season tied things up not long after the action resumed coming out of the first intermission. The puck, following a face-off win by J.T. Compher, bounced towards Calgary’s net and proved too slippery for Zayne Parekh to control on his stick. Fortunately, Copp had followed it the whole time and managed to slip a backhand past Cooley to make it 1-1 at 2:22.