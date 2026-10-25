RECAP: Detroit’s six-game point streak ends with 4-1 loss in Calgary

Copp scores second goal of season as Red Wings fall to Flames for first time since March 12, 2022

DET-
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

CALGARY – Coming up short in regulation for the first time in 15 days and seeing their six-game point streak halted, the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t generate enough offense in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

“I just never really felt like we got traction in the game,” Andrew Copp said. “We had some good shifts, maybe a couple good minutes at a time, but never really kind of fully got in control of the game and shift after shift where we were doing all the right things. So, some little mistakes that kind of cost us shifts where it was a good shift then something happens and all of a sudden, we’re in our own zone or we’re taking a penalty… It wasn’t our best night, for sure. We have one more game to salvage the road trip.”

Netminder John Gibson stopped 21 shots for the Red Wings (4-4-3; 11 points), who went 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Earning his third win in as many tries for the Flames (4-6-0; 8 points) was goaltender Devin Cooley, who made 28 saves.

“They were obviously better than us in multiple areas, like the special teams alone,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought it was one of our poorer nights, as far as execution goes.”

Although the Red Wings outshot the Flames 10-8 and led 5-2 in high-danger chances in the first period, Joel Farabee’s goal with 2:10 remaining broke the ice and made it 1-0 for the hosts. After Kevin Bahl kept a clearing attempt in at Detroit’s blue line, his pass went to Adam Klapka at the bottom of the left face-off circle and then found its way to a wide-open Farabee in the slot.

“I thought our first was maybe our best period,” McLellan said. “We made a real grave mistake on the first one, but we found our way back into it and found a way to even up the game.”

Andrew Copp’s second goal of the season tied things up not long after the action resumed coming out of the first intermission. The puck, following a face-off win by J.T. Compher, bounced towards Calgary’s net and proved too slippery for Zayne Parekh to control on his stick. Fortunately, Copp had followed it the whole time and managed to slip a backhand past Cooley to make it 1-1 at 2:22.

Emmitt Finnie said he felt Detroit, which ultimately only managed to beat Cooley once, struggled to establish its game in the offensive zone throughout the night.

“I think we had a few plays that we didn’t capitalize on, but for the most part, we were getting one shot, and we weren’t getting it back,” Finnie said. “I don’t think we had nearly enough O-zone time to generate quality chances.”

Only 6:16 later, with the Red Wings on the penalty kill, Gibson was screened by Morgan Frost and couldn’t stop Parekh’s wrist shot from the point that sent the Flames back in front 2-1.

“(Parekh’s) got through from the top,” Copp said. “(He) made a good job of changing the angle…We need to sharpen (the PK) up, for sure.”

Then at 17:04, Ryan Strome tipped Frost’s centering pass into the back of the net to extend their lead to 3-1. That score lasted less than a minute before Matvei Gridin’s power-play goal — Michael Brandsegg-Nygård had been assessed an over-the-glass delay of game penalty that set up the special-teams situation — made it 4-1.

“We extend a shift, we shoot one over the glass,” McLellan said. “Those are the little things our team can’t afford to do. We can’t survive those momentums. We don’t score enough.”

Ben Chiarot and Jake Middleton dropped the gloves at 4:05 of the third period, which ended scoreless and saw the Red Wings outshoot the Flames 9-7.

“They’ve been playing good hockey recently,” Finnie said of the Flames. “We knew that, coming into today, they were feeling themselves and it showed tonight. They were the better team and they came out with the two points.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will try to finish their four-game road trip on a winning note when they play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments |DET vs. CGY | 10/24/26

POSTGAME QUOTES

Copp on how they can regroup and what they can work on ahead of Monday’s road-trip finale

“I think play a little bit more connected and be sharper with our passing. The space between us, I feel like we got further and further away from each other in the game. That ends up being played on the outside and not making those 10-foot plays that are quick. You end up playing slow that way. That’s going to be our focus.”

Finnie on how Saturday’s result came to be

“Too many missed passes, way too connected in the D-zone and neutral zone, so we weren’t able to get much offense off that.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings, riding six-game point streak, pay final visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit puts forth 'a pretty good night,' pushes point streak to six straight games with 5-2 victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit can push point streak to six consecutive games on Thursday in Vancouver

For Mason Kucenski, being the Red Wings’ full-time emergency backup goaltender a ‘tremendous honor’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings kick off four-game road trip by pulling off third-period comeback, earn a point in 4-3 shootout loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring four-game point streak into Tuesday’s road-trip opener against Kraken

Red Wings see first long road trip of 2026-27 season as ‘good opportunity for guys to get closer and bond’

Red Wings assign Jacob Bernard-Docker to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings’ comeback 4-3 shootout victory over Sharks to end three-game homestand a ‘huge momentum builder’

PREVIEW: Red Wings try to stretch point streak to four straight contests on Saturday against Sharks

RECAP: Copp's late third-period goal helps Red Wings, who want to keep 'scratching and clawing,' edge Flyers for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flyers for We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

DeBrincat signs seven-year extension, feels ‘so proud to be a Red Wing and put on that jersey every night’

Detroit Red Wings Set to Host We Are Hockeytown: Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Oct. 15

Red Wings sign Alex Debrincat to seven-year contract extension

RECAP: Second line stands out for Detroit in 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash at Little Caesars Arena pits Red Wings against Devils

RECAP: Tarasov, penalty kill help Red Wings earn hard-fought point in 1-0 shootout loss to Canadiens

PREVIEW: Detroit determined to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can’t sustain solid start in 6-3 setback to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season-opening, four-game homestand on Friday versus Kraken

Red Wings activate Carter Bear and Chase Stillman from injured non-roster

Red Wings activate Jacob Bernard-Docker from injured reserve

As close friends and now Red Wings rookies, Johansson and Wallinder are ‘living that dream out’ together

RECAP: 'Contributions from a lot of different people in different ways' part of Red Wings' 5-3 victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Atlantic Division rivals face off as Red Wings host Senators on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit again shows pushback but drops 3-2 decision to Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Detroit, Winnipeg set to square off in Sunday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings’ defensive effort not enough in 2-0 shutout loss to Rangers on 2026-27 Opening Night

PREVIEW: Red Wings embark on 84-game regular season, host Rangers for 2026-27 Opening Night on Friday

Red Wings 'excited to get going' as their 2026-27 Opening Night nears

Detroit Red Wings Reveal Fan Details for 2026-27 Opening Week, including Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 2

‘I have goals for myself, and I’m looking to hit those’: Finnie expects more from himself in 2026-27

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

RECAP: Red Wings end 2026-27 preseason schedule with 4-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings entertain Blue Jackets to close out 2026-27 preseason slate on Saturday

With 2026-27 Opening Night just one week away for Red Wings, roster competition alive and well

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Penultimate 2026-27 preseason game sees Detroit outlast Buffalo with 3-2 overtime win

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Buffalo as 2026-27 preseason schedule continues on Thursday

RECAP: Four third-period goals help Red Wings propel Penguins, 7-4, for first 2026-27 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Detroit ends road portion of 2026-27 preseason in Pittsburgh on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Columbus to open 2026-27 preseason schedule on Monday

Red Wings view compressed 2026-27 exhibition schedule as opportunity to ‘get to work right away’

Red Wings know ‘time is of the essence’ as they use 2026 Training Camp to prepare for the journey ahead

Larkin addresses trade request on Day 1 of Red Wings’ 2026 Training Camp

Horcoff ‘very proud’ to be named interim General Manager, talks goals for Red Wings ahead of 2026 Training Camp

‘We all want to prove something’: Red Wings conclude 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament