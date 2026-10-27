PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Oilers on Monday, wrap up four-game road trip through Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

EDMONTON -- Making the last stop of their four-game road swing through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday night.
“We’re going to have to be on our toes,” Viktor Arvidsson said. “We’re playing a high-octane offense, so we got to be ready to defend hard and skate.”
Detroit SportsNet and 97.1 The Ticket will carry television and radio broadcast coverage, respectively, of Monday’s 7:30 p.m. MT/9:30 p.m. ET puck drop between Detroit (4-4-3; 11 points) and Edmonton (8-2-1; 17 points).
“Their whole offensive game is dangerous, and that’ll be the key tonight is keeping them in front of us and being above the puck at all times and making them come through us,” J.T. Compher said. “No easy rushes. No easy plays.”
These squads won’t meet again after this matchup until Jan. 2 at Little Caesars Arena, the second and final game of the season series.