PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Oilers on Monday, wrap up four-game road trip through Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

“They’re managing the puck better maybe than they have in the past,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of the Oilers, with whom he spent four seasons (2015-19) as their bench boss. “Not turning it over as much, forcing other teams to do some work to get out of their end. So, we’ll have to be on our toes. We have to be executing at a high level to try and beat it, but I’d like to think in turn we can do the same thing and improve our forecheck a little bit more going their way.”

In its last visit to Scotiabank Saddledome, which is set to close following the end of this NHL campaign, Detroit dropped a 4-1 decision to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. It was the club’s first regulation loss in seven contests and snapped its six-game point streak.

“With the Calgary game, we know there’s some stuff to clean up,” J.T. Compher said. “Some good in it, but not for long enough or sustained enough. Against a team like Edmonton, that can score they way it can, it’s got to be for 60 minutes through the whole lineup.”

A good chunk of their practice at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon saw the Red Wings go through 2-on-1 drills in preparation for the Oilers, who currently lead the NHL in goals per game (4.36) and boast the top three scoring leaders in Connor McDavid (8-25—33), Leon Draisaitl (12-11—23) and Evan Bouchard (7-14—21).

“If we get those opportunities, we have to make good on them,” McLellan said. “We have to find ways to give us, our goaltenders and our penalty kill an offensive cushion. You don’t win a lot of games in this League 1-0, so we have to bear down in those situations. They’re very dynamic offensively. We know that and they’ll get their share of them too, so we worked on defending them as much as we did on the offensive side.”