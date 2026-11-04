RECAP: Red Wings’ late push on the road held off by Lightning in 4-2 loss

Raymond and Compher each score for Detroit, which splits back-to-back set in the Sunshine State

det-11-3-L
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com Team Reporter

TAMPA -- On the second night of their back-to-back set in the Sunshine State, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t get off to the start they would’ve liked but pushed back late in an eventual 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday.

“Obviously, really pleased with yesterday,” J.T. Compher said. “Today, I think probably only about 30 minutes of hockey that was good enough to get points and that’s too good of a team to spot them a first period like we did tonight. We didn’t execute well enough. We weren’t quick enough. We weren’t battling hard enough. And you’re going to have stretches of that, but it can’t be periods.”

Netminder John Gibson made 11 saves but left after the first period because of an upper-body injury and was replaced by goalie Daniil Tarasov, who had 12 in relief for Detroit (7-6-3; 17 points). Meanwhile, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots for Tampa Bay (9-3-2; 20 points).

“Anytime we’ve called his number, he’s come in and played really well,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of Tarasov. “Obviously, with (Gibson) getting injured, and I don’t have an update on that… (Tarasov) is going to get more playing time, and we’ll see where he goes with it.”

Detroit got into some penalty trouble early in the first period — Moritz Seider was called for interference against Jeffrey Viel at 13:07 and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård went to the box for holding against Pontus Holmberg at 11:24.

“Not a lot of jump or pop right off the bat,” McLellan said. “We took some penalties, so their best players began to feel real good about their game. So, they got the feel and the touch, and then we defended with basically one player at a time. The other four kind of were standing still and they were in constant motion.”

On Tampa Bay’s first power-play opportunity, Nikita Kucherov sold a one-timer from the right face-off circle then slipped the puck to Brayden Point in the bumper. Point didn’t get all of it, but the 30-year-old forward got enough to beat Gibson for a 1-0 lead at 7:54. Just 5:07 later, Kucherov set up Point again to make it 2-0.

“There’s no way we should be short-handed twice in the first seven minutes,” McLellan said. “Especially the second one in the neutral zone where we’re holding somebody that’s not dangerous. So, that alone puts you behind the eight ball with that type of power play.”

The Red Wings lost a defensive-zone face-off in the left circle at 11:29 of the second period, and 10 seconds later Anthony Cirelli’s snap shot at the doorstep found twine to give the Lightning a 3-0 advantage.

“We just came out really slow,” Lucas Raymond said. “We weren’t moving our feet enough. We weren’t executing on plays. Kind of just got us caught behind the play all the time and they just came over us wave after wave.”

Detroit really needed to deter Tampa Bay’s momentum, and Raymond did just that for his club at 10:23 of the middle frame when he received Compher’s below-the-goal-line pass and buried a snap shot from the middle of the left face-off circle to make it 3-1. It was Raymond’s sixth goal of the season, and the fifth consecutive game in which the Swedish forward recorded at least a point.

“You always try to look at your game and see what areas you can get more out of,” Raymond said. “Whether that’s the puck going in the net or not, you’re always trying to find small edges out there. For me, it’s just sticking to my game and obviously looking to improve every game.”

Things were quiet on the scoreboard for a bit before Detroit’s second power-play unit made it 3-2 at 5:29 of the third period. From the edge of the bottom of the left face-off circle, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård passed the puck back to Justin Faulk at the point. The veteran defenseman found Copp in the right face-off circle, who moved it to Compher waiting in the slot. Compher pivoted towards the net and snapped a shot home for his second goal of the campaign.

“I think that early in the game, we weren’t skating hard enough to even draw penalties,” Compher said. “In the third, our detail and work ethic were way better. Gave us some chances, but we weren’t able to capitalize. A lot of belief in our power play still.”

The Red Wings continued to push to try to force overtime, even outshooting the Lightning 13-5 in the final frame when it was all said and done, but Ryan McDonagh’s empty-net goal with one second left on the clock closed things out.

“A little bit of a lesson here tonight in the fact that we didn’t start real well, yet we found legs later on in the second half of the game,” McLellan said. “That shouldn’t happen, so there’s some learning moments. We see some players elevating, a few falling off a little bit. We’ll have to poke a couple just to make sure they maintain the level that they’ve been playing at.”

NEXT UP: Before going back on the road for a four-game trip, the Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights for Military Appreciation Night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. TBL| 11/3/26

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on Tuesday’s loss to the Lightning

“Obviously, we were the second-best team. We would’ve been the third-best team if there were three playing, but not a lot of jump or pop right off the bat…Real tough start for us, but on the bright side, it didn’t look good, but we found a way to claw back in there.”

Compher on Detroit’s opening frame

“I don’t have the perfect answer of what happened, but I just know that it can’t be repeated again. Like I said, stretches will happen when you’re not sharp enough, but not periods and no as long as it was tonight.”

Compher on staying in the fight night in and night out

“We have to. We have no other choice. Every point is so important, and there’s a lot of belief I think we’ve shown over the last few years and this year that we’re never out of the game.”

Raymond on how the Red Wings battled their way back into the game

“I think we just, obviously tweaked a couple things in our game, but it came down to we needed to start skating and competing. I think we saw that in the second period right away, where we started getting after them on the forecheck and started creating a lot off of it. So, we had a ton of chances to score, but obviously we want to come out with a better start.”

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