Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

Upon their arrival, the Red Wings prospects were greeted by students eagerly asking for high fives while chanting “Let’s Go Red Wings.” The players then went inside the gym, where they taught students the basics of hockey through multiple rotating stations.

Forward Marco Kasper said it was fun helping students learn skills like stickhandling, shooting and passing.

“The stickhandling and passing part of it is hard for a lot of kids,” said Kasper, Detroit’s eighth overall draft pick in 2022. “But we’re just trying to have them work together, have fun and make a great day for them.”

After spending the past four days competing in the NHL Prospect Tournament, Monday’s event could not have come at a better time, according to Lombardi.

“It’s nice and needed to get away from the actual hockey a little bit,” Lombardi said. “Take down the stress and relax. Spending time with kids changes your mood and makes you a little bit happier. I’m very fortunate to be in this position.”