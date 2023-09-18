Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

“Community impact is at the heart of what we do every single day,” Brown said. “On the ice, they are performing at peak levels. And off the ice, we’re inspiring kids to dream big through events and moments like this.”
One key aspect of the clinic is encouraging students to play hockey while maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. So in addition to the interactive visit, the prospects gifted the school with several sets of Red Wings-branded equipment to help continue the advancement of the students’ life and hockey skills.
“The game of hockey is so special,” Brown said. “It gives kids opportunities to learn about teamwork and perseverance. For an event like this today, kids are getting a chance to have fun and hopefully, be inspired to continue playing the game.”
Overall, the clinic was a hit for everyone involved.
“It’s a lot of fun for us guys to come here,” Kasper said. “Especially for the young kids to meet us. I remember when I was as young as them. It would have been exciting to meet prospects and hockey players. We’re having fun and the kids are having fun. A great day for all of us.”
