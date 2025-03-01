Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

COLUMBUS -- Underneath a partly cloudy sky, along with some gusts of wind and temperatures in the mid-50s, the Detroit Red Wings practiced at Ohio Stadium on Friday night ahead of battling the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday night.

“It was great,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “There’s a lot of excitement with the guys. It was pretty cool to just do something different. It’s probably the ugliest stadium that I’ve ever been in, but it’s cool to play hockey outside.”

One of three University of Michigan alumni on the Red Wings’ active roster, Larkin’s playful post-practice jab at the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team perfectly encapsulates one of the night’s most important elements -- fun.

“Anytime you’re outdoors playing, I think it brings you back to being little,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We had a lot of fun out there.”