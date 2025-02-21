Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

DETROIT -- The smiles and laughter seen and heard throughout the Via concourse inside Little Caesars Arena on Friday afternoon was a good reminder that hockey is more than just a game; it can be a tool used to build a more inclusive community.
Thanks to the Detroit Red Wings and Gallagher, 100 local Special Olympics Michigan poly hockey athletes participated in a hockey skills clinic led by Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Albert Johansson, Justin Holl, Tyler Motte, Erik Gustafsson, Marco Kasper and goalie Cam Talbot.
“It’s a lot of fun,” DeBrincat said. “You come out here, see everyone having fun and playing hockey. You’re getting back to the basics of shooting, passing and all that stuff so it’s great to be around these guys.”