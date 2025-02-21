Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Special Olympics Michigan has been part of the Special Olympics movement since its start in 1968. Guided by an important mission to provide year-round sports training and related programming for individuals with disabilities, Special Olympics Michigan helps athletes achieve their dreams with the support of volunteers, coaches, family members and staff.

“Sports play such a prominent role in our lives and obviously our careers,” Motte said. “Hockey means a lot to us, so just to be able to give back in a way that we know how. This group really enjoyed their time playing hockey today, and just a cool experience for us to be on a different side of things by looking at a different perspective. Just give some happiness, hope and a little bit of fun.”

For Michigan natives DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) and Motte (St. Clair), taking time out of their afternoons to assist the state-based non-profit organization was truly meaningful.

“It’s important to get out in the community,” DeBrincat said. “Very special. At my station, [the poly hockey players] were trying to score goals. They were ripping pucks.”

Before the hockey skills clinic, the Special Olympics Michigan athletes also enjoyed a Little Caesars pizza party and watched the Red Wings practice at Little Caesars Arena's BELFOR Training Center.