Red Wings excited for Centennial season to get underway

DETROIT – Following two-plus weeks of healthy competition and careful evaluation, the Detroit Red Wings announced their first 23-man NHL roster for the 2025-26 campaign on Monday afternoon.

And those 23 skaters, in addition to James van Riemsdyk, who is currently designated as injured/non-roster, have been hard at work this week, taking advantage of multiple practice days together at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center before Thursday’s regular-season opener against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

But now, according to head coach Todd McLellan, his players are chomping at the bit and ready to get the real thing going.

“I think we’re antsy,” McLellan said after Wednesday’s practice. “You should never say this, but I think the guys are sick and tired of practicing after Training Camp and everything. They want to get going, and we do as well. We need some evidence now. We need to catch them doing things right and wrong. Where do we need to take our game? What do we need to work on? They need to experience the intensity of a real game. There’s no doubt about it.”