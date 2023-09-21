News Feed

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Head coach Derek Lalonde impressed by Detroit’s tempo and chemistry after offseason of change

By Jonathan Mills
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Detroit Red Wings fans flocked into Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena early Thursday morning, welcoming the arrival of the club’s 2023 Training Camp.

Detroit’s camp roster this year consists of 68 players, including 39 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goalies. And according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, the group assembled by the organization’s top brass made a positive first impression on Day 1 of camp.  

“I think guys did their work this summer,” said Lalonde, who is overseeing his second camp with Detroit. “I really liked the pace and tempo of practice today. Players are no different than coaches and fans. You add some pieces, it gets guys excited. There’s a little energy going into camp with what we added in the offseason. I think everyone was anxious to get to work today.”

Derek Lalonde | Media Availability | 09/21/23

The Red Wings’ dressing room added an influx of new faces this offseason, so for Lalonde, one of his main focuses before the 2023-24 season begins is building team chemistry. Fortunately, Lalonde said he already notices an added level of comfortability between the players.

“They’ve already done some work on the inclusion part of things,” Lalonde said. “They’ve done some team things off the ice, even back in Detroit. A lot of these new faces felt a lot more comfortable in Day 1. I think it helped for a positive start in camp.”

For Lalonde and his coaching staff, the five-day camp and eight-game preseason schedule are opportunities to experiment with different line combinations. On Thursday, there was plenty of intrigue around the top-line trio of Alex DeBrincat, captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Lalonde said while he is not “married to” that combination of forwards, their potential is exciting.

“This is the first look of camp,” Lalonde said. “Obviously, three very talented players. We wanted to get them together for Day 1 and they did some very good things, especially on some entries and rush things.”

Larkin, who is coming off an NHL career-best 79 points in 80 games last season, said there are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into 2023-24.

“Going into this season, I know Steve (Yzerman) and Newsy have not really set an expectation,” Larkin said. “The guys in the room, and we talked about it last year, we want more. There’s a good attitude. There’s guys who are coming in who have been on teams that have been locks for the playoffs, veteran players and guys going into contract years. I like the dynamic of everyone’s situation on our team.”

And now, the real work begins.

“We’re going to rely on each other to keep pushing, get off to a great start and remain consistent.”

Dylan Larkin | Media Availability | 09/21/23

Chiarot considered day-to-day, Mazur still unavailable

Ben Chiarot, who did not practice Thursday, is away from the club as the 32-year-old defenseman tends to family matters, according to Lalonde. The second-year coach said there is no timetable for Chiarot’s return.

Chiarot finished his debut campaign in Detroit with five goals and 14 assists in 76 games.

Additionally, Lalonde said forward prospect Carter Mazur remains unavailable for the start of camp. The 21-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during Detroit’s 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament opener last Thursday and missed the remainder of the three-game competition.