Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Lalonde said while he is not “married to” that combination of forwards, their potential is exciting.

“This is the first look of camp,” Lalonde said. “Obviously, three very talented players. We wanted to get them together for Day 1 and they did some very good things, especially on some entries and rush things.”

Larkin, who is coming off an NHL career-best 79 points in 80 games last season, said there are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into 2023-24.

“Going into this season, I know Steve (Yzerman) and Newsy have not really set an expectation,” Larkin said. “The guys in the room, and we talked about it last year, we want more. There’s a good attitude. There’s guys who are coming in who have been on teams that have been locks for the playoffs, veteran players and guys going into contract years. I like the dynamic of everyone’s situation on our team.”

And now, the real work begins.

“We’re going to rely on each other to keep pushing, get off to a great start and remain consistent.”