Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Detroit Red Wings fans flocked into Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena early Thursday morning, welcoming the arrival of the club’s 2023 Training Camp.
Detroit’s camp roster this year consists of 68 players, including 39 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goalies. And according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, the group assembled by the organization’s top brass made a positive first impression on Day 1 of camp.
“I think guys did their work this summer,” said Lalonde, who is overseeing his second camp with Detroit. “I really liked the pace and tempo of practice today. Players are no different than coaches and fans. You add some pieces, it gets guys excited. There’s a little energy going into camp with what we added in the offseason. I think everyone was anxious to get to work today.”