Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated forward James van Riemsdyk from non-roster status. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Van Riemsdyk, 36, skated in 71 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2024-25 season and ranked among the team leaders with 16 goals (8th), 20 assists (9th), 36 points (7th), two game-winning goals (T6th) and an 18.8 shooting percentage (2nd). The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward played in his NHL-record eighth career outdoor game at the 2025 Stadium Series on March 1 at Ohio Stadium. Van Riemsdyk spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Boston Bruins, recording 38 points (11-27-38), a plus-seven rating and 20 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games, in addition to five points (1-4-5) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, van Riemsdyk has compiled 665 points (327-338-665) and 417 penalty minutes in 1,082 regular-season games with the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Bruins and Blue Jackets since 2009-10. He has also produced 36 points (21-15-36) and 22 penalty minutes in 82 postseason games, helping the Flyers reach the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Van Riemsdyk made his professional debut with the AHL’s Philadelphia Phantoms in 2008-09, logging two points (1-1-2), a plus-two rating and two penalty minutes in seven regular-season games before skating in four Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Prior to turning professional, van Riemsdyk played two seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2007-09, racking up 74 points (28-46-74), a plus-28 rating and 83 penalty minutes in 67 games. Van Riemsdyk earned a place on the All-Hockey East Second Team as a sophomore after tallying 40 points (17-23-40), a plus-15 rating and 47 penalty minutes in 36 games during the 2008-09 season. He was also selected to the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team after helping the Wildcats win a Hockey East regular-season championship in 2007-08. The Middletown, N.J., native skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2005-07. On the international stage, van Riemsdyk has played with Team USA at two IIHF World Championships (2011, 2019), combining for six points (3-3-6) in 10 games. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, picking up one assist in three appearances. Van Riemsdyk competed with Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where he recorded seven points (1-6-7), a plus-seven rating and two penalty minutes in six games. He skated with Team USA at three-consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships from 2007-09, winning a bronze medal at the 2007 tournament. Additionally, van Riemsdyk played in back-to-back IIHF World Under-18 Championships from 2006-07, capturing a gold medal in 2006 along with a silver medal and Most Valuable Player honors in 2007.

Gustafsson, 33, recorded 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner spent the 2023-24 campaign with the New York Rangers, logging 31 points (6-25-31), a plus-three rating and 35 penalty minutes in 76 regular-season games. Gustafsson also recorded three assists and eight penalty minutes in 16 postseason contests, helping the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three years. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has registered 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 515 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Rangers and Red Wings, reaching the Stanley Cup Final with the Canadiens in 2021. He has also notched 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs from 2015-18, competing in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson spent two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, collecting 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also played parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson has represented Sweden at five IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025). He won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, contributing seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Gustafsson also captured a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six contests.