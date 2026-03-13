Red Wings acquire Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak from Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Ian Mitchell

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forwards Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Ian Mitchell. Milne and Stachowiak will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Milne, 23, has split the 2025-26 season between the AHL’s Iowa Wild and Syracuse Crunch, recording five points (2-3-5) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 games with Iowa, before tallying one assist and 18 penalty minutes in 19 games with Syracuse. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 16, 2024 against the Dallas Stars. Milne also logged 26 points (15-11-26) and 44 penalty minutes in 60 games with Iowa during the 2024-25 campaign. Originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (89th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Milne has registered 66 points (32-34-66) and 122 penalty minutes in 191 AHL games with Iowa and Syracuse since 2022-23.

A native of Abbotsford, B.C., Milne spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Kootenay/Winnipeg ICE prior to turning professional. In all, Milne compiled 133 points (60-73-133), a plus-66 rating and 103 penalty minutes in 175 WHL games from 2018-22. Milne had a breakout season with Winnipeg in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (38), assists (43), points (81), plus/minus (+56), penalty minutes (55), power play goals (8), power play points (11), shorthanded goals (1), game-winning goals (5) and shots (230) in 68 regular-season games before adding 19 points (13-6-19) in 15 postseason contests.

Stachowiak, 26, has played in 38 games with Syracuse during the 2025-26 season, recording 17 points (9-8-17) and 28 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 season with ERC Ingolstadt in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, collecting 30 points (10-20-30), a plus-15 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to 11 points (6-5-11) in 12 playoff matchups. In total, Stachowiak registered 104 points (42-62-104), a plus-14 rating and 109 penalty minutes in 239 games with ERC Ingolstadt in Germany’s top professional league from 2019-25. Stachowiak also contributed five points (4-1-5) in five games with Ravensburg Towerstars in Germany’s second-highest professional circuit in 2021-22.

Prior to turning professional, Stachowiak spent two seasons at Michigan State University, notching five points (4-1-5) and four penalty minutes in 40 games from 2018-20. Stachowiak played the entire 2017-18 campaign with the Central Illinois Flying Aces in the United States Hockey League, logging 19 points (9-10-19) and 14 penalty minutes in 38 games. Though a native of Gdansk, Poland, Stachowiak has represented Germany on the international stage. Stachowiak played for Germany at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 along with Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, finishing with one assist in two appearances. Stachowiak has also competed for Germany at each of the last three IIHF World Championships (2023-25), earning a silver medal in 2023.