RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

Detroit earns second multi-goal third-period comeback win this season in first game back from NHL All-Star Break

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings returned from the NHL All-Star Break with an exciting 4-3 overtime win over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon, erasing a two-goal third-period deficit before Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into the extra frame.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves on 31 shots for the Red Wings (27-18-6; 60 points), who earned their second multi-goal third-period comeback victory this season. Taking the overtime loss for the Canucks (34-12-6; 74 points) netminder Casey DeSmith had 24 saves.

Lucas Raymond opened the scoring 45 seconds into the first period, marking the fastest goal to begin a game by Detroit this season. Making a great move in the offensive zone, Raymond slipped through Tyler Myers before he deked Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 1-0. The assists on Raymond's 14th goal of the season went to David Perron and Jeff Petry.

Perron became the 12th Red Wings player to record a point while skating in their 1,100th NHL game and the first since Brad Richards did on Feb. 14, 2016.

Nils Hoglander tied the game (1-1) for the Canucks at 1:09 of the second period, tipping in a point shot from Filip Hronek, who played for the Red Wings from 2018-23, while standing in the slot for his 15th goal of the season.

After keeping Detroit’s power play off the scoreboard for seven consecutive minutes, Hronek jumped out of the box and scored on a breakaway for his fourth goal of the season at 11:10 of the middle frame to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead.

Just 2:17 later, Elias Pettersson tucked home former Red Wing Pius Suter’s rebound past Lyon for his 28th goal of the season to push the Canucks ahead, 3-1.

Lighting the lamp for the second consecutive game, Daniel Sprong cut Detroit’s deficit to 3-2 at 2:34 of the third period with a power-play goal. Patrick Kane, playing in his 1,200th NHL game, found Sprong wide open in the slot. The secondary assist on Sprong’s goal went to Joe Veleno.

Michael Rasmussen tied it 3-3 at 7:51 of the third period, deflecting Walman’s slap shot past DeSmith for his 11th goal of the season. Christian Fischer also picked up an assist on Rasmussen’s game-tying tally.

In the extra session, Raymond sprung Walman for a breakaway before Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes was called for slashing. Etching his name into the Red Wings’ record books, Walman’s scored the first penalty-shot goal in overtime in Detroit franchise history. He also became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record a penalty-shot goal in overtime.

Ben Chiarot returned to the Red Wings’ lineup on Saturday, appearing in his first game since Jan. 19.

NEXT UP: Detroit will practice on Sunday and Monday before departing on its annual Western Canada trip, which begins Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

