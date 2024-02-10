RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings returned from the NHL All-Star Break with an exciting 4-3 overtime win over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon, erasing a two-goal third-period deficit before Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into the extra frame.
Goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves on 31 shots for the Red Wings (27-18-6; 60 points), who earned their second multi-goal third-period comeback victory this season. Taking the overtime loss for the Canucks (34-12-6; 74 points) netminder Casey DeSmith had 24 saves.
Lucas Raymond opened the scoring 45 seconds into the first period, marking the fastest goal to begin a game by Detroit this season. Making a great move in the offensive zone, Raymond slipped through Tyler Myers before he deked Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 1-0. The assists on Raymond's 14th goal of the season went to David Perron and Jeff Petry.