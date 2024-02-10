RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

Perron became the 12th Red Wings player to record a point while skating in their 1,100th NHL game and the first since Brad Richards did on Feb. 14, 2016.

Nils Hoglander tied the game (1-1) for the Canucks at 1:09 of the second period, tipping in a point shot from Filip Hronek, who played for the Red Wings from 2018-23, while standing in the slot for his 15th goal of the season.

After keeping Detroit’s power play off the scoreboard for seven consecutive minutes, Hronek jumped out of the box and scored on a breakaway for his fourth goal of the season at 11:10 of the middle frame to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead.

Just 2:17 later, Elias Pettersson tucked home former Red Wing Pius Suter’s rebound past Lyon for his 28th goal of the season to push the Canucks ahead, 3-1.

Lighting the lamp for the second consecutive game, Daniel Sprong cut Detroit’s deficit to 3-2 at 2:34 of the third period with a power-play goal. Patrick Kane, playing in his 1,200th NHL game, found Sprong wide open in the slot. The secondary assist on Sprong’s goal went to Joe Veleno.