RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

DETROIT – Powered by a three-goal second period and an all-around solid effort, the Detroit Red Wings pulled away from the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, in the second half of a preseason back-to-back at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said while “it’s so hard to judge these games,” there are several positives Detroit will take away from its second straight preseason win.

“You see different lineups, like most teams will not bring such a strong lineup on the road, so it’s tough to judge,” Lalonde said. “You just want to judge yourself on yourself. And for the most part, I thought pretty good.”

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period after Daniel Sprong scooped up a loose puck in the corner, went to the left face-off circle and beat Blackhawks goalie Jaxson Stauber. Prospect Nate Danielson and Jonatan Berggren each collected assists on Sprong’s second preseason goal.