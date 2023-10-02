RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

The Blackhawks got on the scoreboard just past the five-minute mark of the third, but Compher pulled one back for Detroit on a power play only 1:13 later for the 6-1 final.
Red Wings goalie James Reimer stopped all 12 shots he faced before being replaced in the second by goaltender Alex Lyon, who made 16 saves on 17 shots.
Detroit improved its preseason record to 3-1-0 (4 points), while Chicago moved to 1-1-1 (3 points).
"I think we're doing some good things," Compher said. "Coach has talked about process a lot. I feel that each day is continuing to build on that. Tonight was a good effort."
NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play three preseason road games in three days beginning Tuesday night against the Blackhawks at the United Center.
QUOTABLE
Lalonde on Reimer and Lyon
“They’ve been consistent and have stopped the puck. I know it sounds basic, but they’ve looked good in doing it. Both goalies, at 2-0, made some really big saves. Even Alex, I gave him the option not go out to start the penalty kill. But he was already, in his words, ‘committed and focused.’ They did good.”
Lalonde on the potential of rostering three netminders
“With three goalies, you can manage. It’s the reality. We had to do it last year. I know sometimes there’s a bigger picture to it. I do think we want to be smart about the depth at the position, because it hurt us last year through injury and just some guys going through different parts of their game. That’s something Steve (Yzerman) and his group will evaluate throughout.”
Compher on comparing different systems he has learned
"(Detroit and Colorado) want to be aggressive. That's the league right now, is playing aggressive. There's different ways of doing that. I think that systems might be a little bit different, but overall the message is the same of being a team that skates, being on top of teams and not giving up odd-man rushes."