RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 4-2, to open 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson recognizes that the Detroit Red Wings prospects still need time to develop, but he was impressed by the good habits that the organization’s young talent showed despite falling to the Dallas Stars, 4-2, on Thursday night at Centre Ice Arena.
“Overall, I think the foundation of work ethic, the compete level and 50/50s is certainly there,” said Watson, who is serving as Detroit’s prospect coach for the four-day tournament. “Now we can build off that. If that’s going to stay strong for an entire game, we can certainly build off that.”
Forward Elmer Soderblom, who made the Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night roster, kicked off the scoring at 12:04 of the first period. Forward Nate Danielson sent a pass from behind the goal line to forward Cross Hanas, who quickly found Soderblom on the backdoor for a tap-in goal.