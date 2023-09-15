RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 4-2, to open 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

News Feed

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'
Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play
Nate Danielson

Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson impressing as defensive-minded forward
Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 4-2, to open 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

Forward prospect Nate Danielson tallies pair of assists for Detroit

APL7Uu8p
By Jonathan Mills @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson recognizes that the Detroit Red Wings prospects still need time to develop, but he was impressed by the good habits that the organization’s young talent showed despite falling to the Dallas Stars, 4-2, on Thursday night at Centre Ice Arena.

“Overall, I think the foundation of work ethic, the compete level and 50/50s is certainly there,” said Watson, who is serving as Detroit’s prospect coach for the four-day tournament. “Now we can build off that. If that’s going to stay strong for an entire game, we can certainly build off that.”

Forward Elmer Soderblom, who made the Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night roster, kicked off the scoring at 12:04 of the first period. Forward Nate Danielson sent a pass from behind the goal line to forward Cross Hanas, who quickly found Soderblom on the backdoor for a tap-in goal.

Later in the opening period, Dallas scored two goals just 1:27 apart and took a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission. After the Stars made it 3-1 at 7:52 of the second, defenseman Antti Tuomisto scored a power-play goal to cut Detroit’s deficit to 3-2 at 3:35. Forward Riley Sawchuk and Danielson were each credited with an assist.

Dallas restored its two-goal lead with an empty-netter at 1:11 of the third, putting the game away for good.

Red Wings goalie prospects Sebastian Cossa and Jan Bednar shared the crease against the Stars. Cossa started Thursday’s game and finished with 14 saves, while Bednar stopped 10 shots.

“All four goals against were off turnovers essentially,” Watson said. “Again, it’s trying to find a little bit of chemistry depending on what our lineup and roster look like for the next game. Just continue to work on and build on our structure.”

Forward Carter Mazur sustained a lower-body injury in the first and did not return. According to Watson, Detroit’s former 2021 third-round pick (70th overall) will “see the docs and try to get some more tests done.”

“We’re hopeful to have him back,” Watson said about Mazur. “We’ll leave that in the hands of the physicians.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play their second prospect tournament game on Saturday afternoon, facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Centre Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and YouTube.

QUOTABLE

Danielson on the value of the annual tournament

“It’s really important. There’s a bunch of great players here, so we came here to win. Obviously I want to have a good showing here and play the best I can.”

Danielson on what he hopes to gain from this year's tournament and training camp

“It’s good to just be able to just play with a lot of great players on our team. Also, measure myself against a lot of other good players on other teams heading into camp. That will be a good test for me.”

Watson on his first impression of Danielson

“He’s a real smart player. He plays a 200-foot game. He makes plays, sees plays and anticipates the game well. He’s going to be a really good player. That was kind of the first time I’ve seen him live.”