RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 4-2, to open 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

“All four goals against were off turnovers essentially,” Watson said. “Again, it’s trying to find a little bit of chemistry depending on what our lineup and roster look like for the next game. Just continue to work on and build on our structure.”

Forward Carter Mazur sustained a lower-body injury in the first and did not return. According to Watson, Detroit’s former 2021 third-round pick (70th overall) will “see the docs and try to get some more tests done.”

“We’re hopeful to have him back,” Watson said about Mazur. “We’ll leave that in the hands of the physicians.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play their second prospect tournament game on Saturday afternoon, facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Centre Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and YouTube.

QUOTABLE

Danielson on the value of the annual tournament

“It’s really important. There’s a bunch of great players here, so we came here to win. Obviously I want to have a good showing here and play the best I can.”

Danielson on what he hopes to gain from this year's tournament and training camp

“It’s good to just be able to just play with a lot of great players on our team. Also, measure myself against a lot of other good players on other teams heading into camp. That will be a good test for me.”

Watson on his first impression of Danielson

“He’s a real smart player. He plays a 200-foot game. He makes plays, sees plays and anticipates the game well. He’s going to be a really good player. That was kind of the first time I’ve seen him live.”