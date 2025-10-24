RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

In second half of back-to-back set, Larkin pushes season-opening point streak to eight straight games and Brandsegg-Nygård records first career NHL point

larkin
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Unable to recover after facing an early deficit, the Detroit Red Wings fell to the New York Islanders, 7-2, at UBS Arena on Wednesday night in what also was the second half of their first back-to-back set of the 2025-26 season.

“Just from the start, a lack of execution,” captain Dylan Larkin said. “A lack of showing up here, with it being on a back-to-back. We made it very easy on them, and they capitalized. Then we just chased it and let it get more and more out of hand. To a man, it wasn’t good enough tonight. We didn’t execute a back-to-back here, sticking to our strategy and making it easy, playing a simple game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 23 saves in his fifth appearance of the campaign for Detroit (5-3-0; 10 points), which was coming off a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center less than 24 hours prior. In the crease for New York (4-3-0; 8 points), which won its fourth straight game, goaltender David Rittich turned aside 31 shots.

“On this road trip, we haven’t done a real good job of handling [adversity],” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s a huge area of growth for this team. When it doesn’t go your way, how do you respond? We didn’t start well in Buffalo last night, but we responded a little better as the night went on. Here, we didn’t start well and never got it going. Certainly, there’s the on-ice product that has to be worked on, but there’s the between-the-ears part that has to be managed as well.”

Just 2:05 into Thursday’s Eastern-Conference matchup, the Islanders lit the lamp when captain Anders Lee connected with Tony DeAngelo on a cross-ice pass and the latter snapped a shot in from the right face-off circle for an early 1-0 advantage.

New York added another odd-man rush goal at 14:56, this one scored by Emil Heineman after Bo Horvat scooped up a loose puck near the club’s blue line and raced into the offensive zone before finding him for a one-timer that made it 2-0.

Sending the Islanders ahead by three, Jean-Gabriel Pageau sped into the slot all alone and buried a pass from Lee past Talbot to push it to 3-0 at 7:25 of the second period.

“Our puck management through the neutral zone or in the offensive zone led to multiple rushes going the other way,” McLellan said. “Our sort-out coming into our end was nonexistent, really. They found the fourth man, the third man. They scored off rebounds. Areas that we worked on, tried to put time into, corrected or thought we corrected after Game 1, they showed up tonight.”

Detroit challenged for goaltender interference after Kyle Palmieri deflected Ryan Pulock’s shot into the back of the net 5:44 later, but the goal was upheld and the Islanders built a 4-0 lead. Then, with 26 seconds left in the second period, Mathew Barzal buried a wrist shot on a breakaway to make it 5-0.

On the Red Wings’ fourth power play of the night, Larkin broke Rittich’s shutout bid when he finished his own rebound for his eighth goal of the season to cut it to 5-1 at 3:11 of the third period. Larkin, who was assisted by Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat, also saw his season-opening point streak reach eight straight contests.

Heineman’s second goal of the game made it 6-1 at 7:19 of the third period, then Simon Holmstrom cleaned up a rebound in the left face-off circle to propel New York ahead 7-1 just 28 seconds later.

At 17:20 of the final frame, Jonatan Berggren received a nice dish from J.T. Compher and found twine with a wrist shot in front of the crease to get it to what proved to be the 7-2 final. Rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård also recorded his first career NHL point with the secondary helper on Berggren’s first goal of the campaign.

With one home game scheduled for this Saturday before they open up a five-game road trip next Tuesday, Larkin said the Red Wings plan to use Friday’s scheduled off-day to “get the emotion and juice back.”

“We got to figure it out on the road,” Larkin said. “It’s going to be a tough trip. We got to find energy, get our spirit going, get everyone involved and win hockey games as a team.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will face the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. NYI | 10/23/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on if he felt Detroit generated enough offensive chances despite the final score

“We didn’t generate enough early. It gets to 7-1, or whatever it was, it’s garbage time. They’re playing a different game and getting through it. Maybe some calls even went our way, so we got some time on the power play, but not enough from a lot of players offensively as well.”

Larkin on if the travel and schedule of it being the first back-to-back of the season played a role in Wednesday’s outcome

“You got to be ready to go. Everyone in here is used to playing back-to-backs. A lack of playing a simple game, a good road game, on both nights really. We left our goalie out to dry.”

Larkin on the Islanders

“They play a hard game. They have heavy players. They won face-offs, net-front battles and battles all over the ice. We didn’t make it hard on them. We made it pretty easy on them.”

