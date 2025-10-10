RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

DETROIT -- There is little room for error in the NHL, and the Detroit Red Wings were unfortunately reminded of that on Opening Night, with head coach Todd McLellan and his players pointing to mental lapses and a lack of execution as decisive factors in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

“You can be as tough as you want mentally, but if you’re doing very disruptive things to your own game, you’re going to break down real quick,” McLellan said. “We saw that time and time again in the game…It was clearly one team that managed it well and took advantage of the chances they had, and another team that created multiple opportunities for the opposition.”

Although Detroit (0-1-0; 0 points) outshot Montreal (1-1-0; 2 points) 31-17 on the night, captain Dylan Larkin said his team struggled to establish its game in the offensive zone.

“Everything they got, I feel like we let them get behind us,” Larkin said. “We talked about that before the game. It seemed like we really couldn’t do the simple things – chipping pucks in and getting to our game on the forecheck. We shot ourselves in the foot so many times that we didn’t get to our game and create offense.”

Larkin scored the Red Wings’ first goal of their Centennial season when he unloaded Patrick Kane’s behind-the-goal-line feed from the right face-off circle on the power play to make it 1-0 just 3:50 into the first period. Mortiz Seider collected the secondary assist.

“I thought we came out with a great start,” Seider said. “Really good intensity, and then the game kind of slipped away from us.”