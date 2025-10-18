RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have found different ways to win since kicking off their 2025-26 season last week, and they did so again on Friday night with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’ve seen a little bit of everything, to tell you the truth,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’ve seen our team play really well when we’re completely in charge. We’ve seen a goaltender steal a game in Toronto. We’ve seen a fairly well-played game coming back here. Tonight, we kind of saw two games in one. Tonight specifically, I thought it was a good start. I thought our power play allowed them to get back in the game. Our power play has to score or establish momentum, and it didn’t do either of that…There are still opportunities for us to have more poise.”

Goalie John Gibson stopped 31-of-32 shots for his first win as a member of the Red Wings (4-1-0; 8 points), while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's 29 saves helped the Lightning (1-2-2; 4 points) pick up a point.

“The guys did a really good job tonight in front of me,” Gibson said. “Blocking shots and clearing the shooting lanes, so it helped me out. It was a good team win.”

Detroit held Tampa Bay without a shot on goal for the first 12:42 of the opening period, including when the Lightning were on the power play around the halfway mark. At 13:02, Axel Sandin-Pellikka kicked open the scoring when he skated to the high slot and whipped a shot that bounced through traffic into the back of the net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.