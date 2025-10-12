RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

DETROIT -- Securing the first win of their Centennial season in comeback fashion, the Detroit Red Wings battled back from a two-goal, first-period deficit and pulled away from the Toronto Maple Leafs for an exciting 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“You talk about being mentally tough – we didn’t roll over,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We dug in a little bit more, so that’s a really good sign for us. I just thought we played with more pop and more energy, where we were connected. Sometimes the first night does that to you, but we settled in.”

Goalie Cam Talbot turned aside 20 of 23 shots for Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points), while netminder Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for Toronto (1-1-0; 2 points).

“Did not come out the way we wanted to [on Opening Night] and that was far from the way we want to play,” said Lucas Raymond, who scored twice, including what proved to be the game-winner on the power play in the third period. “Cleaned up a lot of stuff. I think the way we looked tonight…it was a good 60 minutes of hockey.”

The Maple Leafs scored first, as Calle Jarnkrok put home a loose puck at the doorstep to give them an early 1-0 lead just 2:27 into the opening period. Then, with 7:31 left in the frame, Nicolas Roy deflected Morgan Rielly’s shot from the point past Talbot to double it to 2-0.

But Detroit regrouped after the first period and just before the halfway point of the second, sliced its deficit in half when Marco Kasper buried a snapshot from the slot. The play was kickstarted by Patrick Kane after he won a puck battle in the corner and got it to his younger linemate. Alex DeBrincat had the secondary assist on Kasper’s goal, which made it 2-1 at 8:56.

“It starts with J.T., Copper and Brans’ shift there,” Kane said about how the Red Wings’ first goal of the night transpired. “They have a good shift, get off the ice and put us in a good position to get out there fresh against some of their tired guys. We make a turnover, and that was a great catch and release there by Kasp to find us our first goal. It was a great shot.”