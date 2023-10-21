RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

OTTAWA – The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators added another entertaining chapter to their budding rivalry on Saturday afternoon, which saw Detroit extend its winning streak to four straight games with a 5-2 victory against Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

Joe Veleno scored two goals for the Red Wings, who are 4-1-0 (8 points) overall to start a season for the first time since 2017-18. Detroit goalie Ville Husso stopped a season-high 35 shots against the Senators (3-2-0; 6 points) for his third consecutive win.

“(Ottawa) is a very good and well-coached team,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It’s a scary to-be-good team here. I think we have a little bit more work to do, but if they’re going to be a top team in this division and we’re a rival with them, that would be a good spot to be in.”

Ottawa scored a power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead at 16:54 of the first period. Detroit responded just 1:21 later with a man-advantage tally of its own when Shayne Gostisbehere buried captain Dylan Larkin’s pass in front of the net, tying the game at 1-1. David Perron received the secondary assist.