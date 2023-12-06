RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3

Larkin scores two goals to record 100th career NHL multi-point game as Detroit wins third straight

DET BUF 12:05:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BUFFALO -- There were some close calls, but the Detroit Red Wings never relinquished their early lead against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, holding on for a 5-3 win at KeyBank Center.

“When things go sideways, we have a good foundation of character and guys who can kind of calm it down,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who scored two goals to record his 100th career NHL multi-point game. “It’s just a good feeling. Winning is contagious and when you start to feel good, you get used to those situations. It was a little closer than we wanted, but two points is two points in this league.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 29 saves for Detroit (14-7-3; 31 points), which won its third straight game and now has the second-best record in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo (10-14-2; 22 points) suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

“We have a good thing in this locker room right now,” Larkin said. “Coming home from Sweden, we jelled really well and it’s just showed out on the ice. We care about each other and playing the right way. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 3:40 of the first period. After Lucas Raymond’s pass deflected off the stick of Sabres forward Tage Thompson, Larkin batted it out of mid-air from the high slot for his first goal of the night.

Doubling the lead for Detroit only 4:45 later, an uncovered Robby Fabbri beat Buffalo netminder Eric Comrie, who played three games with the Red Wings in 2019-20, in front to make it 2-0. Andrew Copp and David Perron earned the assists on Fabbri’s eighth goal this season.

“He’s got an NHL stick,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Fabbri, who has three multi-point games in his last four contests. “I think he’s just doing some quality things around the whole ice to get himself in those positions and obviously, he’s cashing in right now.”

Moritz Seider padded it to 3-0 at 5:43 of the second period with a power-play goal, one-timing a point shot after receiving a pass from Fabbri. Alex DeBrincat had the secondary assist.

Michael Rasmussen pushed the Red Wings ahead, 4-0, at 13:55 when Jeff Petry sprung him for a partial breakaway, and the 24-year-old forward beat Comrie five-hole. Shayne Gostisbehere started the play from behind Detroit's goal line.

“The start was huge,” Larkin said. “I think the next step for us is just continuing that.”

The Sabres finally broke through on the power play with 1:03 remaining in the second, cutting their deficit to 4-1. Buffalo climbed back into the game during the third period, scoring at 8:20 before potting a man-advantage goal less than three minutes later to make it 4-3.

Larkin scored a short-handed goal, his second tally of the night, into an empty net at 19:14 to ensure the victory.

“A very talented team, so you can’t take anything for granted,” Lyon said of the Sabres. “I think we’re slowly making strides in that department of finishing games, but we still have a ways to go. It’s a really important part of becoming the team that we want to be.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will host the San Jose Sharks for Hometown Heroes Night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Lyon’s night against Buffalo

“Excellent. I can’t fault him on any of the goals, some big saves and timely saves. Even early on, obviously we have a 2-0 start, but again, the penalty, momentum change and we’re on our heels there for the rest of the first. He made a couple big saves.”

Larkin on adding Patrick Kane to the mix soon

“It’s really exciting. I knew Kaner a little bit from World Championships. He just seems really excited to be here, which is pretty cool. I’ve noticed him taking time with young guys and talking to them. He loves and is passionate about hockey. For young players, even myself, to see that is really cool. When we get on the ice, it’s going to be a lot of fun but it’s not going to be ‘just watch Kaner.’ We have to keep the same momentum, especially his first few games. It’s going to be a good environment to come into for him, I think.”

Ben Chiarot on having a good start against Buffalo

“They’re a team we’re competing with, for sure. Obviously, they gave it to us pretty good last year. We remembered that and wanted to come in here and give them a good game. Overall, I think we’re pretty happy with the result.”

Lyon on staying calm during high-pressure situations late in games

“It’s a very good league. You have to be very careful, but I think it’s one of the hardest skills to acquire, is the ability to remain calm in tense situations. That’s something I think every team can get better at in those very critical situations. The best teams excel, and most games in this league come down to one or two goals. Those are the situations when you have to be at your best and tonight, we managed to execute. But we can still definitely make strides.”

Lyon on building on good habits

“It’s hard work, is all it is. You have to continue to be consistent every day and work extremely hard. There’s no secrets and shortcuts. You have to bring a very leveled attitude and your best every day. Whether it’s a practice day, off day or game day, you have to try and be at the top of your game. If we continue to do that, good things are going to happen.”

