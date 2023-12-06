RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3

BUFFALO -- There were some close calls, but the Detroit Red Wings never relinquished their early lead against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, holding on for a 5-3 win at KeyBank Center.
“When things go sideways, we have a good foundation of character and guys who can kind of calm it down,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who scored two goals to record his 100th career NHL multi-point game. “It’s just a good feeling. Winning is contagious and when you start to feel good, you get used to those situations. It was a little closer than we wanted, but two points is two points in this league.”
Goalie Alex Lyon made 29 saves for Detroit (14-7-3; 31 points), which won its third straight game and now has the second-best record in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo (10-14-2; 22 points) suffered its fourth consecutive loss.
“We have a good thing in this locker room right now,” Larkin said. “Coming home from Sweden, we jelled really well and it’s just showed out on the ice. We care about each other and playing the right way. It’s a lot of fun right now.”