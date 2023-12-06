RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Lyon’s night against Buffalo

“Excellent. I can’t fault him on any of the goals, some big saves and timely saves. Even early on, obviously we have a 2-0 start, but again, the penalty, momentum change and we’re on our heels there for the rest of the first. He made a couple big saves.”

Larkin on adding Patrick Kane to the mix soon

“It’s really exciting. I knew Kaner a little bit from World Championships. He just seems really excited to be here, which is pretty cool. I’ve noticed him taking time with young guys and talking to them. He loves and is passionate about hockey. For young players, even myself, to see that is really cool. When we get on the ice, it’s going to be a lot of fun but it’s not going to be ‘just watch Kaner.’ We have to keep the same momentum, especially his first few games. It’s going to be a good environment to come into for him, I think.”

Ben Chiarot on having a good start against Buffalo

“They’re a team we’re competing with, for sure. Obviously, they gave it to us pretty good last year. We remembered that and wanted to come in here and give them a good game. Overall, I think we’re pretty happy with the result.”

Lyon on staying calm during high-pressure situations late in games

“It’s a very good league. You have to be very careful, but I think it’s one of the hardest skills to acquire, is the ability to remain calm in tense situations. That’s something I think every team can get better at in those very critical situations. The best teams excel, and most games in this league come down to one or two goals. Those are the situations when you have to be at your best and tonight, we managed to execute. But we can still definitely make strides.”

Lyon on building on good habits

“It’s hard work, is all it is. You have to continue to be consistent every day and work extremely hard. There’s no secrets and shortcuts. You have to bring a very leveled attitude and your best every day. Whether it’s a practice day, off day or game day, you have to try and be at the top of your game. If we continue to do that, good things are going to happen.”