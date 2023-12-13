RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

Detroit matches season-high for goals, snaps three-game winless streak

DET-STL 12:12:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ST. LOUIS -- The Detroit Red Wings concluded a back-to-back road set on Tuesday night, and after scoring the eventual game-winning goal in a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, Robby Fabbri explained why this particular win will not be understated.

“It’s been a tough, emotional week for us as a group in here and that's the way the league goes,” Fabbri said. “We keep playing and a next-guy-up mentality, so for us to come back in the third like that, definitely a big win for this group.”

Goalie Ville Husso made 33 saves for the Red Wings (15-9-4; 34 points) who rallied from multiple deficits against the Blues (13-14-1; 27 points) to snap a three-game winless streak.

"I'm ecstatic," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we're going through a tough time with where our roster is at. Every team goes through it. We're going through it now. We've got to battle, and for us to play on the road back-to-back and trailing in the third, especially after the way that fourth goal went in for them, it's a huge win for us. I liked how we played down the stretch."

After St. Louis opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period, Jake Walman tied it, 1-1, at 13:33 with his sixth goal this season. While spinning, Austin Czarnik fired a shot that was blocked by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington but the puck bounced into the left face-off circle, where Walman quickly roofed it home.

"For the most part, we were pretty good out there," Walman said. "We tried to (play with high effort level) for the full game, but sometimes you have some lapses. It's about pushing back. I think we did that pretty well." 

Lighting the lamp for the second time in as many nights, Jonatan Berggren gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 15:31 when he potted a rebound after Jeff Petry's initial shot hit the post. Daniel Sprong also assisted on Beggren's goal.

"He's been playing great," Fabbri said about Berggren, who was recalled from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday. "And he always does when he comes up. Really happy for him."

Pushing back early in the second period, St. Louis forward Kevin Hayes scored two goals in a 31-second span to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Moritz Seider made it a 3-3 game at 8:47, starting a rush before cleaning up a rebound from Michael Rasmussen’s sharp-angle shot. It was Seider’s fifth goal this season, matching his total across 82 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

With 3:07 to play in the second, St. Louis scored a short-handed breakaway goal to push ahead, 4-3. 

A power-play goal just 48 seconds into the third period from Lucas Raymond, who was assisted by Joe Veleno and Patrick Kane, tied it at 4-4. It was Raymond's 50th career NHL goal, and the Swedish forward is just the seventh player in Red Wings history to score 50 goals before age 22.

Then at 6:36, Fabbri finished Raymond’s centering feed from the edge of the Blue's crease to give the visitors a 5-4 lead. Andrew Copp had the secondary assist on Fabbri’s ninth goal this season.

Assisted by Veleno, Michael Rasmussen scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:21 to seal the victory.

"A win like this is a big one for this group," Fabbri said. "We'll get a day off (Wednesday), then get back to it on Thursday."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

QUOTABLE

Fabbri on the Red Wings’ scoring depth

“We have a lot of guys stepping up in bigger roles and doing things like that, so games like this are going to take all of us. Those wins feel the best.”

Raymond on how satisfying Tuesday’s win was for Detroit

“Obviously, it feels nice. On a back-to-back, to be able to come back like that in the third shows a lot about our team, especially with the amount of guys we have out right now.”

Raymond on the Red Wings’ resiliency

“I just think we trust each other, trust what we’re doing and are just trying to play our game. It pays off, and I think that’s the way to do it long-term too. You look at tonight, there’s a lot of guys who stepped up. That’s what we need. Yeah, a nice win.”

Raymond on tightening up defensively

“We know that’s not sustainable. We want to be a tight, defensive team and I think we have been for most of the season. Obviously, it would be nice to score six every game but we can’t do that. Definitely have to tighten it up defensively and get back to the way we’ve been playing.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 
RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas

RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas
PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas

PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings

Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings
RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators

RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators
PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night
Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist
RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss

RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss
PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 

PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 
Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings

Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings
RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3

RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3
PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday
RECAP: Detroit secures ‘two big points’ with 5-4 overtime win at Montreal

RECAP: Detroit secures ‘two big points’ with 5-4 overtime win at Montreal
PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for Saturday’s divisional road tilt against Canadiens

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for Saturday’s divisional road tilt against Canadiens
Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’

Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Compher, Fabbri each score twice as Red Wings ‘got the job done’ in 5-1 win over Blackhawks

RECAP: Compher, Fabbri each score twice as Red Wings ‘got the job done' in 5-1 win over Blackhawks