RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

After St. Louis opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period, Jake Walman tied it, 1-1, at 13:33 with his sixth goal this season. While spinning, Austin Czarnik fired a shot that was blocked by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington but the puck bounced into the left face-off circle, where Walman quickly roofed it home.

"For the most part, we were pretty good out there," Walman said. "We tried to (play with high effort level) for the full game, but sometimes you have some lapses. It's about pushing back. I think we did that pretty well."

Lighting the lamp for the second time in as many nights, Jonatan Berggren gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 15:31 when he potted a rebound after Jeff Petry's initial shot hit the post. Daniel Sprong also assisted on Beggren's goal.

"He's been playing great," Fabbri said about Berggren, who was recalled from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday. "And he always does when he comes up. Really happy for him."

Pushing back early in the second period, St. Louis forward Kevin Hayes scored two goals in a 31-second span to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Moritz Seider made it a 3-3 game at 8:47, starting a rush before cleaning up a rebound from Michael Rasmussen’s sharp-angle shot. It was Seider’s fifth goal this season, matching his total across 82 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

With 3:07 to play in the second, St. Louis scored a short-handed breakaway goal to push ahead, 4-3.

A power-play goal just 48 seconds into the third period from Lucas Raymond, who was assisted by Joe Veleno and Patrick Kane, tied it at 4-4. It was Raymond's 50th career NHL goal, and the Swedish forward is just the seventh player in Red Wings history to score 50 goals before age 22.

Then at 6:36, Fabbri finished Raymond’s centering feed from the edge of the Blue's crease to give the visitors a 5-4 lead. Andrew Copp had the secondary assist on Fabbri’s ninth goal this season.