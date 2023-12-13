RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

ST. LOUIS -- The Detroit Red Wings concluded a back-to-back road set on Tuesday night, and after scoring the eventual game-winning goal in a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, Robby Fabbri explained why this particular win will not be understated.
“It’s been a tough, emotional week for us as a group in here and that's the way the league goes,” Fabbri said. “We keep playing and a next-guy-up mentality, so for us to come back in the third like that, definitely a big win for this group.”
Goalie Ville Husso made 33 saves for the Red Wings (15-9-4; 34 points) who rallied from multiple deficits against the Blues (13-14-1; 27 points) to snap a three-game winless streak.
"I'm ecstatic," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we're going through a tough time with where our roster is at. Every team goes through it. We're going through it now. We've got to battle, and for us to play on the road back-to-back and trailing in the third, especially after the way that fourth goal went in for them, it's a huge win for us. I liked how we played down the stretch."